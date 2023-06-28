That time has now come for the former Nottingham Forest youth product to retire from a hugely successful playing career in the Irish League and move into the dugout, taking over from his former Linfield boss David Jeffrey at the Sky Blues.

Ervin won six league titles and six Irish Cup crowns during his near decade-long stay at Windsor Park before switching to the Showgrounds in 2014 and rounded his time on the pitch out with a stint at Carrick Rangers.

The 38-year-old played 277 times for Ballymena, winning the Irish League Cup in 2017, and Whiteside has full confidence that his new boss will be able to transfer that winning mentality into coaching.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. Credit: Ballymena United

"I played with Jim when he captained the club and he's a serial winner in the Irish League,” he said. “Look at his time at Linfield and Ballymena - he's a serial winner.

"I'm sure that's something he will use in his managerial career and transfer it over.

"Jim was always the one that you knew would go into management at some point. He said himself that it's a bit earlier than expected but it's a brilliant challenge for him to be at the club again.

"It's a club that think so highly of Jim and we as players thought so highly of him as a captain. It's exciting and I'm glad to be part of it."

Whiteside also praised outgoing manager Jeffrey, who left the club by mutual consent shortly after their 4-0 Irish Cup final defeat to Crusaders.

An absolute titan of the local game, the 60-year-old finished his seven-year stay at Ballymena with a 47% win percentage from 346 matches and led them to three Irish Cup finals in the last four years.