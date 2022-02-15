Ballymena United ease past Portstewart in Irish Cup

Ryan Waide gave the Sky Blues a first half lead with Paul McElroy and Mikey Place sealing the result 10 minutes into the second half.

The original tie was postponed ten days ago as the Showgrounds pitch fell foul of the weather.

There was an anxious wait before kick-off as the rain forced referee Tim Marshall to assess the state of the pitch, but it was eventually given the thumbs up an hour before the game was due to get underway.

Ryan Waide celebrates after putting Ballymena United in front against Portstewart

Sean O’Neill on his second home debut for the club had to deal with an early free kick from the visitors as Mark Edgar tried his luck, but the keeper was more than able.

And the hosts edged in front on 18 minutes as Paul McElroy crossed for Ryan Waide to convert.

Mikey Place had an effort beaten away by Andy Finlay, while at the other end Zach Barr flashed an effort wide of the target as we moved towards the break.

The Premiership side flexed their muscles at the start of the second half to kill off the tie.

McElroy doubled their lead second after the restart heading home Waide’s knock down from Conor Keeley’s long ball seconds after having a penalty appeal waved away.