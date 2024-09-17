Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United extended their unbeaten run across competitions to five matches – the club’s longest winning streak since 2021 – and heaped more misery on Carrick Rangers with a 4-1 success at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

​Having defeated reigning champions Larne and Glentoran in consecutive weekends, Jim Ervin’s Sky Blues entered full of confidence and took only two minutes to open the scoring – Aaron Jarvis heading home from close range.

They doubled their advantage shortly after as Danny Lafferty fired home with Carrick unable to clear their lines from Josh Carson’s corner.

The hosts managed to pull one back through Steven Gordon, but a brace of Ben Kennedy penalties in the dying stages, which takes the attacker’s league tally to eight for the season in as many matches, ensured Ervin’s men moved into the top-half.

Portadown's Dougie Wilson celebrates his late goal. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Elsewhere, there was more late drama at Shamrock Park as Dougie Wilson’s strike helped Portadown salvage a last-gasp point against Coleraine.

Rhyss Campbell and Matthew Shevlin had put Dean Shiels’ side 2-0 up and they looked destined for victory, but Ryan Mayse got Niall Currie’s men back into the game before Wilson sparked scenes of jubilation in County Armagh.