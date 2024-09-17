Ballymena United extend winning run to five matches while there's more late drama at Shamrock Park as Dougie Wilson salvages Portadown point
Having defeated reigning champions Larne and Glentoran in consecutive weekends, Jim Ervin’s Sky Blues entered full of confidence and took only two minutes to open the scoring – Aaron Jarvis heading home from close range.
They doubled their advantage shortly after as Danny Lafferty fired home with Carrick unable to clear their lines from Josh Carson’s corner.
The hosts managed to pull one back through Steven Gordon, but a brace of Ben Kennedy penalties in the dying stages, which takes the attacker’s league tally to eight for the season in as many matches, ensured Ervin’s men moved into the top-half.
Elsewhere, there was more late drama at Shamrock Park as Dougie Wilson’s strike helped Portadown salvage a last-gasp point against Coleraine.
Rhyss Campbell and Matthew Shevlin had put Dean Shiels’ side 2-0 up and they looked destined for victory, but Ryan Mayse got Niall Currie’s men back into the game before Wilson sparked scenes of jubilation in County Armagh.
Meanwhile, Dungannon Swifts are also marching up the table – John McGovern’s first-half goal enough to secure a 1-0 triumph over Crusaders at Stangmore Park.