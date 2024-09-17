Ballymena United extend winning run to five matches while there's more late drama at Shamrock Park as Dougie Wilson salvages Portadown point

By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Sep 2024, 22:01 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 22:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ballymena United extended their unbeaten run across competitions to five matches – the club’s longest winning streak since 2021 – and heaped more misery on Carrick Rangers with a 4-1 success at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

​Having defeated reigning champions Larne and Glentoran in consecutive weekends, Jim Ervin’s Sky Blues entered full of confidence and took only two minutes to open the scoring – Aaron Jarvis heading home from close range.

They doubled their advantage shortly after as Danny Lafferty fired home with Carrick unable to clear their lines from Josh Carson’s corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hosts managed to pull one back through Steven Gordon, but a brace of Ben Kennedy penalties in the dying stages, which takes the attacker’s league tally to eight for the season in as many matches, ensured Ervin’s men moved into the top-half.

Portadown's Dougie Wilson celebrates his late goal. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Portadown's Dougie Wilson celebrates his late goal. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Portadown's Dougie Wilson celebrates his late goal. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Elsewhere, there was more late drama at Shamrock Park as Dougie Wilson’s strike helped Portadown salvage a last-gasp point against Coleraine.

Rhyss Campbell and Matthew Shevlin had put Dean Shiels’ side 2-0 up and they looked destined for victory, but Ryan Mayse got Niall Currie’s men back into the game before Wilson sparked scenes of jubilation in County Armagh.

Meanwhile, Dungannon Swifts are also marching up the table – John McGovern’s first-half goal enough to secure a 1-0 triumph over Crusaders at Stangmore Park.

Related topics:PortadownCarrick RangersLarneCarrick
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice