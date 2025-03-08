Ballymena United keep top-half Premiership hopes alive as pair score maiden club goals in victory over 10-man Dungannon Swifts

Ballymena United kept their hopes of a top-half Premiership finish alive as they recorded a 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts, who had goalkeeper Declan Dunne sent off early in the first half.

The Sky Blues took immediate advantage with Patrick McEleney scoring from a free-kick seconds after Dunne’s dismissal before Jordan McMullan and Success Edogun both scored their first Ballymena goals.

Dungannon Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne is sent off by referee Michael McKenna. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, S Scott, King, Curry, Wallace, Glenny, Bigirimana, Dillon, Alves, McGovern, Mitchell.

Subs: Henderson, Marron, Boyd, Galvin, Maguire, Hutchinson, Bermingham.

Ballymena United: O'Neill, Barr, McMullan, O'Donnell, McMullan, Lafferty, Hood, McEleney, Corbally, McCurry, Edogun.

Subs: Johnston, Jarvis, Moore, Loughran, Devine, Hawe, Idehen.

Referee: Michael McKenna.

FIRST HALF

8: A smart Dungannon corner routine as Adam Glenny peels away into space and is fed by Kealan Dillon, but the wing-back can’t connect and Ballymena clear the danger.

10: Dungannon midfielder Dillon is the first player booked for a challenge on James Hood.

13: RED CARD: Declan Dunne (Dungannon Swifts) – The hosts are reduced to 10-men in the early stages as goalkeeper Dunne is given his marching orders for a foul on Calvin McCurry, deemed to be denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Alex Henderson comes on for Dillon.

15: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (PATRICK MCELENY) – Ballymena take immediate advantage as McEleney curls the resulting free-kick into the top corner beyond Henderson. 1-0.

19: Leo Alves’ corner finds Dean Curry as Dungannon look to get back level but McEleney makes an important block.

21: Success Edogun finds his way in behind Dylan King but Henderson comes to the rescue, making a fine save to deny the Ballymena striker.

24: Kian Corbally is shown perhaps a harsh yellow card for duelling with Gael Bigirimana. Didn’t look much in it.

39: It looks from this angle like King has pulled Dungannon level with a header but Sean O’Neill manages to claim.

42: A pinpoint cross from Danny Wallace finds Andrew Mitchell in space at the back post and Dungannon are only denied an equaliser by Stephen O’Donnell clearing off the line.

HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 1 Ballymena United.

One change at the break for Dungannon as Caolan Marron replaces Dylan King for his first Premiership minutes since January 2024.

SECOND HALF

51: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (JORDAN MCMULLAN) – Dungannon had looked a threat but it’s Ballymena who double their advantage with McMullan marking his first Premiership start of the season with a fine finish into the bottom corner. 2-0.

52: Goalscorer McEleney comes off and is replaced by Aaron Jarvis.

53: Another chance for Ballymena as Success Edogun attempts to lob Henderson but it drifts over the crossbar.

58: Rodney McAree makes a triple substitution as Brandon Bermingham, Grant Hutchinson and Thomas Maguire replace Leo Alves, Danny Wallace and Andrew Mitchell.

64: Ballymena teenager James Hood is booked for attempting to stop McGovern taking a quick throw.

67: Southampton-bound Luke Hawe, Ballymena’s youngest-ever player, comes on for more Premiership experience in place of McCurry.

72: Jarvis the latest player into the book for barging through Bigirimana, giving Dungannon a free-kick in a promising position.

74: A sixth player booked as McGovern is cautioned for a challenge on O’Donnell.

77: Bermingham unleashes a free-kick form distance which Sean O’Neill tips over the bar and from the resulting corner Glenny can’t steer his header on target.

80: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (SUCCESS EDOGUN) – Conor Barr slides a pass into Edogun who surely secures the points for Ballymena by scoring his first goal since arriving in January. 3-0.

83: Edogun, Korbally and Hood are replaced by Caolan Loughran, Ethan Devine and Joe Moore for Ballymena.

90: Three minutes of added time.