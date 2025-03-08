Ballymena United keep top-half Premiership hopes alive as pair score maiden club goals in victory over 10-man Dungannon Swifts
The Sky Blues took immediate advantage with Patrick McEleney scoring from a free-kick seconds after Dunne’s dismissal before Jordan McMullan and Success Edogun both scored their first Ballymena goals.
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAMS:
Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, S Scott, King, Curry, Wallace, Glenny, Bigirimana, Dillon, Alves, McGovern, Mitchell.
Subs: Henderson, Marron, Boyd, Galvin, Maguire, Hutchinson, Bermingham.
Ballymena United: O'Neill, Barr, McMullan, O'Donnell, McMullan, Lafferty, Hood, McEleney, Corbally, McCurry, Edogun.
Subs: Johnston, Jarvis, Moore, Loughran, Devine, Hawe, Idehen.
Referee: Michael McKenna.
FIRST HALF
8: A smart Dungannon corner routine as Adam Glenny peels away into space and is fed by Kealan Dillon, but the wing-back can’t connect and Ballymena clear the danger.
10: Dungannon midfielder Dillon is the first player booked for a challenge on James Hood.
13: RED CARD: Declan Dunne (Dungannon Swifts) – The hosts are reduced to 10-men in the early stages as goalkeeper Dunne is given his marching orders for a foul on Calvin McCurry, deemed to be denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Alex Henderson comes on for Dillon.
15: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (PATRICK MCELENY) – Ballymena take immediate advantage as McEleney curls the resulting free-kick into the top corner beyond Henderson. 1-0.
19: Leo Alves’ corner finds Dean Curry as Dungannon look to get back level but McEleney makes an important block.
21: Success Edogun finds his way in behind Dylan King but Henderson comes to the rescue, making a fine save to deny the Ballymena striker.
24: Kian Corbally is shown perhaps a harsh yellow card for duelling with Gael Bigirimana. Didn’t look much in it.
39: It looks from this angle like King has pulled Dungannon level with a header but Sean O’Neill manages to claim.
42: A pinpoint cross from Danny Wallace finds Andrew Mitchell in space at the back post and Dungannon are only denied an equaliser by Stephen O’Donnell clearing off the line.
HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 1 Ballymena United.
One change at the break for Dungannon as Caolan Marron replaces Dylan King for his first Premiership minutes since January 2024.
SECOND HALF
51: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (JORDAN MCMULLAN) – Dungannon had looked a threat but it’s Ballymena who double their advantage with McMullan marking his first Premiership start of the season with a fine finish into the bottom corner. 2-0.
52: Goalscorer McEleney comes off and is replaced by Aaron Jarvis.
53: Another chance for Ballymena as Success Edogun attempts to lob Henderson but it drifts over the crossbar.
58: Rodney McAree makes a triple substitution as Brandon Bermingham, Grant Hutchinson and Thomas Maguire replace Leo Alves, Danny Wallace and Andrew Mitchell.
64: Ballymena teenager James Hood is booked for attempting to stop McGovern taking a quick throw.
67: Southampton-bound Luke Hawe, Ballymena’s youngest-ever player, comes on for more Premiership experience in place of McCurry.
72: Jarvis the latest player into the book for barging through Bigirimana, giving Dungannon a free-kick in a promising position.
74: A sixth player booked as McGovern is cautioned for a challenge on O’Donnell.
77: Bermingham unleashes a free-kick form distance which Sean O’Neill tips over the bar and from the resulting corner Glenny can’t steer his header on target.
80: GOAL: BALLYMENA UNITED (SUCCESS EDOGUN) – Conor Barr slides a pass into Edogun who surely secures the points for Ballymena by scoring his first goal since arriving in January. 3-0.
83: Edogun, Korbally and Hood are replaced by Caolan Loughran, Ethan Devine and Joe Moore for Ballymena.
90: Three minutes of added time.
FULL TIME: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 3 Ballymena United.
