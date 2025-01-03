Ballymena United looking to 'react quickly' in Irish Cup showdown with Ards
Jim Ervin’s side have had a mixed top-flight campaign to date, winning 10 and losing 11 of their opening 22 league matches, triumphing in eight consecutive games between late-August and mid-October to temporarily move top of the table, but have since won only two of their last 10.
Across the last 10 matches played by each Premiership team, Ballymena have collected the fewest points (seven) while no side has scored less than their seven.
Goals from Peter Campbell and Davy McDaid ensured Glenavon’s fine form under Paddy McLaughlin continued and for the second time in a matter of weeks, Ballymena were reduced to nine-men as Sean Brown and Kym Nelson were given their marching orders.
The County Antrim outfit have enjoyed significant Irish Cup success over the last 11 years, reaching four finals since 2014, including back-to-back showpiece deciders in 2022 and 2023, losing out to Crusaders on both occasions.
"We love the Irish Cup and we'll be ready to go,” Seaton told the club’s media channel. “The lads will be straight back in.
"We'll pick the bones out of what happened on Monday evening, we'll improve on it, we'll improve on our discipline and be ready to go Saturday.
"It's good because what the festive period gives you is an opportunity to react quickly and the games are now going to be coming thick and fast. We'll be putting everything into Saturday."
Ards are also struggling for form themselves, winning just one of their last six league matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Dundela last time out, and manager John Bailie wants to see some consistency.
"We need to start winning games on a consistent basis,” he told the club’s media channel. “We're into a window now where there will be comings and goings and we need to be in the market where we can to bring in what we feel is better than what we have.
"Unfortunately we don't have the finances to go and sign top, top drawer players but we'll try our best to bring in the best quality we can if that's available."
