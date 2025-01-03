Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballymena United assistant manager Stefan Seaton has called on the Sky Blues to show a reaction after their Premiership defeat to Glenavon when they face Championship outfit Ards in the Irish Cup fifth round on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Ervin’s side have had a mixed top-flight campaign to date, winning 10 and losing 11 of their opening 22 league matches, triumphing in eight consecutive games between late-August and mid-October to temporarily move top of the table, but have since won only two of their last 10.

Across the last 10 matches played by each Premiership team, Ballymena have collected the fewest points (seven) while no side has scored less than their seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Peter Campbell and Davy McDaid ensured Glenavon’s fine form under Paddy McLaughlin continued and for the second time in a matter of weeks, Ballymena were reduced to nine-men as Sean Brown and Kym Nelson were given their marching orders.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

The County Antrim outfit have enjoyed significant Irish Cup success over the last 11 years, reaching four finals since 2014, including back-to-back showpiece deciders in 2022 and 2023, losing out to Crusaders on both occasions.

"We love the Irish Cup and we'll be ready to go,” Seaton told the club’s media channel. “The lads will be straight back in.

"We'll pick the bones out of what happened on Monday evening, we'll improve on it, we'll improve on our discipline and be ready to go Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's good because what the festive period gives you is an opportunity to react quickly and the games are now going to be coming thick and fast. We'll be putting everything into Saturday."

Ards are also struggling for form themselves, winning just one of their last six league matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Dundela last time out, and manager John Bailie wants to see some consistency.

"We need to start winning games on a consistent basis,” he told the club’s media channel. “We're into a window now where there will be comings and goings and we need to be in the market where we can to bring in what we feel is better than what we have.