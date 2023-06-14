The 20-year-old, who was entering the final year of his contract with the Sky Blues, became the reigning Premiership champions first summer signing ahead of their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign getting underway next month.

Farquhar made his Ballymena debut against Larne in February and was a mainstay in the team from then on under David Jeffrey, scoring in the Irish Cup semi-final against his new club before starting against Crusaders in the decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released on their website, Ballymena United vice-chairman Chris Selwood expressed his disappointment and made it clear they couldn’t do anything to retain Farquhar’s services.

Craig Farquhar became Larne's first summer signing on Wednesday. Credit: Larne FC

"We know that supporters will be disappointed by this development, as we were when Craig voiced his opinion almost immediately after the season end that he wanted to leave,” said Selwood.

“We asked for the courtesy of appointing a new management team first, and despite talks with them about getting Craig full time football across the water, he and his agent have been very clear from the start that he wanted to go to Larne.

"As a player in the final year of his contract, it meant that we once again have to succumb to the lure from clubs with greater financial resources rather than keep hold of a player for a year who has clearly stated that there was nothing we could offer to make him want to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At a time when we are trying to build with a new management team, we are only interested in keeping and attracting those players who want to be here and be part of that.

“We have managed to negotiate the best possible financial package for our club, including future add-ons and wish Craig all the best.”