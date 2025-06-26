Ballymena United set to fight off interest from Scotland to secure signing of Glenavon defender

Ballymena United are understood to have won the race to sign Glenavon defender David Toure, fighting off interest from Scotland to land the talented full-back as their impressive summer of recruitment continues.

As the News Letter reported on Wednesday, the Sky Blues are on the verge of completing a deal to seal the signature of former Cliftonville and Glentoran winger Daire O’Connor from Hamilton Academical and Jim Ervin is set to further strengthen his squad with the arrival of Toure.

Toure was signed by former Lurgan Blues boss Stephen McDonnell from Shelbourne in January 2024 and has racked up 46 Premiership appearances, including 32 last term.

He attracted interest from clubs in the Scottish Championship and the Irish League, but it’s believed Toure will continue his development at the Ballymena Showgrounds in another statement of intent from the County Antrim outfit.

David Toure in action for Glenavon last season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

The 20-year-old was offered a new contract by Glenavon towards the end of last season with manager Paddy McLaughlin expressing his desire to keep hold of both Toure and Len O’Sullivan, who has generated interest from the likes of Dundee United this summer.

Toure came through the youth ranks at Shelbourne and was handed his senior debut by former Chelsea star Damien Duff in 2021.

He made four League of Ireland appearances at Tolka Park before opting to join Glenavon in search of further opportunities and seized his chance, playing a key role under new boss McLaughlin as the Lurgan Blues turned their form around.

Glenavon won nine and drew four of their 21 league matches under McLaughlin following his November appointment to go from relegation candidates to European hopefuls at one stage, ultimately finishing 24 points clear of Loughgall and 12 behind seventh-placed Cliftonville.

Toure could also be set to embark on an exciting future international journey with Latvia, who he is eligible to represent through his mother, interested in bringing the defender into their ranks.