Ballymena United set to seal sensational move for former Cliftonville and Glentoran star
In what would be a huge statement of intent from the Sky Blues ahead of the new season, the News Letter understands they’ve fought off competition from three other Irish League clubs to seal O’Connor’s Premiership return barring any last minute hitches.
O’Connor first arrived in the Premiership with the Reds in 2020 after leaving Cork City and scored six times in 36 league appearances before joining Scottish side Ayr United.
After two years in the Scottish Championship, O’Connor returned to Northern Ireland with Glentoran ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and enjoyed the best season of his career to date, netting 15 goals and providing a further 14 assists across all competitons.
That form earned O’Connor a move back across the Irish Sea with Hamilton Academical, signing a two-year contract, but he found opportunities limited, making only four league appearances before joining East Kilbride on loan, where he won three trophies and helped them seal promotion into League Two.
After a tough season, O’Connor opened the door for a potential Irish League return in an interview with the News Letter last month, saying “I'd certainly entertain it”.
It’s understood Coleraine showed strong interest in acquiring O’Connor’s services, as did Glenavon and Portadown, but the 28-year-old is set to be plying his trade at the Ballymena Showgrounds next season.
Ballymena sealed the shock transfer of Ben Kennedy from Crusaders last summer and 12 months on they’ve pulled off another major coup of a player who has spent almost the entirety of his career in full-time football.
Speaking to the News Letter last month, O’Connor reflected fondly on his time in the Irish League and felt it brought the best out of his game.
"I've always done well in the Irish League,” he said. “I think I've played 80 or 90 games and have something like 50 goals and assists.
"It's the league I've had most success in throughout my career - a lot of players seem to come into the league and take a while to adapt but for some reason I've been able to adapt very quickly...it seems to suit me for some reason.
"I have given Scotland a go twice and it has never gone fully to plan.
"My family are in Belfast so you're always leaning towards going home at some stage and you do miss home.
"We have a house there, a lot of ties and family nearby...you play your best football when you're happy and ultimately I wasn't very happy for most of this season."
