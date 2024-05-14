Ballymena United star submits transfer request while Cliftonville exits confirmed
Ballymena successfully preserved their top-flight status by beating Championship side Institute 2-1 in a two-legged play-off earlier this month, but it looks like Scot Whiteside is now set to depart the Showgrounds.
The 26-year-old, who was part of Rangers’ academy and also spent time at Partick Thistle, joined the Sky Blues from Derry City in 2018 after a spell at Coleraine and has went on to make over 130 appearances.
He was named captain for the most recent season after Colin Coates’ injury and played 30 times in the Premiership before playing every minute of the crucial play-off as Calvin McCurry’s late strike secured victory for the County Antrim outfit.
Whiteside suffered a serious knee injury in September 2020 which kept him out of action for the entirety of both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons after he’d helped David Jeffrey’s side reach the 2019/20 Irish Cup final, where they lost to Glentoran.
Upon his return, Whiteside once again helped Ballymena back to the showpiece decider in 2023 – the club’s second consecutive showdown with Crusaders.
However, his six-year stay on Warden Street is now likely to end after the club posted: “Ballymena United can announce that Scot Whiteside has submitted a transfer request and is free to speak to other clubs.”
Elsewhere, Seanna Foster and Jamie Robinson have both confirmed they’ll be departing Cliftonville this summer.
Foster, a former Northern Ireland youth international, arrived at Solitude from Warrenpoint Town in 2019 and spent the last two seasons on-loan at Bangor, helping them win the Premier Intermediate League and launch a Championship title bid.
“Massive thanks to @cliftonvillefc for the last 5 years!" Foster posted on social media. “Been an amazing journey and met some friends for life along the way. Now for the next chapter.”
Centre-back Robinson arrived at Cliftonville from Chesterfield in 2022 and spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Ballymena.
"Amazing 2 years @cliftonvillefc grateful for everyone who has supported me during my time. You Reds.” he tweeted.
Reds boss Jim Magilton has already made two early moves by signing Michael Newberry from Linfield and Luke Conlan ahead of the new season.
