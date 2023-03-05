​When defender Steven McCullough was hauled down by Caomhim McGuinness, the former Derry City man took on the responsibility, but goalkeeper Declan Breen produced a marvellous save to send the game into extra-time.

Ironically, it was McGuinness who shot the Championship side into a first-half lead with a shot that almost ripped out the netting and, a shock looked on the cards until United skipper Josh Kelly levelled just after the hour.

Only minutes into extra-time McDaid buckled under a challenge from substitute Ian Fletcher and substitute Andy McGrory – the club’s recognised penalty taker – made no mistake this time.

Davy McDaid celebrates scoring in Ballymena United's Irish Cup quarter-final against Ballyclare Comrades

But it was left to McDaid to seal the deal with a spectacular solo effort, spinning away on a 40-yard dash, before beating Breen with a low shot.

“It was pure relief when it hit the net,” laughed McDaid. “I had a bit of work to do, my calves were seizing up as well as it was late on in extra time.

“I made it harder for the boys with that extra half-hour by missing the penalty, especially when we have a game on Tuesday. But I don’t mind saying, that was a tough, tough game.

“Thankfully, Andy took on the second penalty. He is the penalty taker at the club and wasn’t on the pitch for the first one. He despatched his without a problem, which gave us the little cushion in extra-time.

“We could have made it a lot easier for ourselves because we missed quite a few clear-cut chances. To be fair, Ballyclare battled all day. Stevie (Small) and Chris (Ramsay), have them well drilled. Their goal was outstanding and it gave them something to hold on to.

“It was always going to be difficult on a bumpy, tight pitch. Davy (Jeffrey) had been to watch Ballyclare, and I know a lot of their players and the quality they have, so we knew what we were up against.”

United will now face McDaid’s former club Larne in the semi-finals.

“We will be massive underdogs, Larne are flying this year,” he added. “I was at the club, and I know most of the players very well.

“They used to be known as a pure football team, but they now have a new dimension to their game, they are now more of an Irish League side – very athletic, physical and they know how to win games. It will be a big ask for us, but it’s a game we’ll relish.”

Ballyclare chief Stephen Small admitted McDaid made the difference.

“We pushed a very good team all the way,” he said. “It’s basically a new group. I’m now a year in the job and we’ve assembled quite a good group. If we stick together there will be good days to come.