Ballymena United striker set for '10-12 weeks on the sidelines' with broken collarbone

Ballymena United have confirmed striker Ryan McNickle is set to spend “10-12 weeks on the sidelines” after suffering a broken collarbone against Glentoran last weekend.

McNickle joined the Sky Blues during the summer from Newry City, where he scored 20 goals across 35 Championship appearances despite The Showgrounds outfit suffering relegation.

The 26-year-old has continued to shine as he progresses up the Irish League pyramid – McNickle netted 15 times during the 2023/24 Premier Intermediate League campaign for Lisburn Distillery after joining from Ballymena & Provincial League outfit Wellington Rec, where he also scored 23 league goals in 25 matches.

After initially struggling for opportunities with Jim Ervin’s side, McNickle scored a maiden Premiership goal in their 2-1 victory over Carrick Rangers earlier this month and followed it up by netting the winner as Ballymena progressed past Ballinamallard United in the BetMcLean Cup.

Ballymena's Ryan McNickle is set to miss an extended period of action through injury. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

McNickle was injured just moments after coming on as a late substitute at The Oval last weekend and he’s now set to miss an extended period of action.

Ballymena posted on their website: “Ryan left the pitch late on Saturday in the defeat to Glentoran with a nasty looking injury and the manager has confirmed that it looks like the forward has sustained a broken collarbone. Whilst Ryan will require further hospital consultations to assess the full extent of the injury, early indications point to a spell of around 10-12 weeks on the sidelines.”

Ervin also revealed Ben Kennedy is being monitored ahead of Saturday’s trip to reigning Premiership champions Linfield after playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks while Patrick McEleney is also set to miss out.

Neither Josh Carson or Andy Scott have featured yet this season, but the pair are working their way towards a return.

"Andy did a pitch session this week, albeit a very light one, and Josh is due to do a bit more this week too,” said Ervin. “Both are looking to build their fitness up now, but they are probably a month or so away from joining training again with the boys."

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Ervin said: "What we need to do differently is not give away cheap goals.

"There was very little in last week’s game watching it back, but we've conceded a sloppy goal from a corner. We need to be ruthless against the full-time teams.

