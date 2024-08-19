Ballymena wrap up Irish League double swoop but confirm "fantastic servant" now on the transfer list

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 19th Aug 2024, 17:40 BST
Ballymena United have confirmed a double swoop – and the “mutual” decision for an existing player to go on the transfer list.

The Sports Direct Premiership club continued a busy summer window run of transfer activity with announcements of Andy Scott’s switch from Coleraine and the loan arrival of Larne’s Sean Brown.

Plus, Andy McGrory – described in a club statement as “a fantastic servant” – is now on the transfer list.

Brown will be familiar to Ballymena fans from his time at The Showgrounds last season.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)
Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“It's no secret we think a lot of this young man,” said Ballymena boss Jim Ervin. “He has all the hallmarks of an excellent player and we are grateful to have him back with us."

Ervin proved “delighted” with the arrival of Scott from Coleraine.

“We are delighted to see Andy arriving at the club, he will provide strength in an area which needs it greatly at present and I have no doubt he will show our supporters precisely how good he is."

A club statement also confirmed: “Andy McGrory has been placed on the transfer list by mutual consent.

"Andy has been a fantastic servant to the club since joining in 2018, making 129 appearances and scoring 25 goals.

"Interested parties can contact the club at [email protected].”

