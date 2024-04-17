Bangor and Portadown both have four players included in Championship Team of the Year
Victory for the Ports this weekend would secure the Championship title and Lee Chapman, Ryan Mayse, Gary Thompson and Eamon Fyfe have all been included for their role in the season success.
Mayse, who joined from Dungannon Swifts last summer, has netted 16 league goals for Niall Currie’s side while Coleraine loanee Fyfe has chipped in with a further 12.
Chapman has been one of the club’s most consistent performers, making 33 league appearances and Thompson has played a key role as captain since arriving from Crusaders.
Bangor currently occupy the Premiership promotion play-off spot, which will be against Ballymena United after their 11th-placed top-flight position was confirmed on Tuesday, and goalkeeper James Taylor, Lewis Francis, Reece Neale and Scott McArthur all earned spots in the line-up which is selected by the Northern Ireland Football Writers Association and the 12 Championship clubs.
The league’s joint-top goalscorers Jordan Jenkins and Matthew Ferguson, who have both netted 20 times, lead the attacking line while Institute defender Shaun Leppard is also included.
Championship Team of the Year: James Taylor, Lee Chapman, Shaun Leppard, Lewis Francis, Reece Neale, Ryan Mayse, Gary Thompson, Scott McArthur, Eamon Fyfe, Jordan Jenkins, Matthew Ferguson.
