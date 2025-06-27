Bangor confirm arrival of former Linfield and Glenavon defender as preparations continue for Premiership return

Bangor have confirmed the arrival of former Linfield and Glenavon defender Mark Haughey as their preparations continue for a Premiership return next season.

The 34-year-old won four Gibson Cup crowns and two Irish Cups during an eight-year stay at Windsor Park before returning to the Lurgan Blues, where he came through the youth ranks prior to emerging as a senior star, in 2021.

His second stint at Mourneview Park was impacted by injury setbacks with Haughey sustaining an ACL injury in December 2022 which required surgery and he was limited to only 19 Premiership appearances across the last three seasons.

In total, Haughey played 190 times for Glenavon with his final appearance coming in their victory over Carrick Rangers at the end of last term.

Bangor have confirmed the arrival of former Linfield defender Mark Haughey. (Photo by Bangor FC)

He adds significant experience to Bangor, who are preparing for life back in the Premiership for the first time since 2009 after winning the Championship title last season.

Haughey joins former Glenavon team-mate Gareth Deane and Stephen McGuinness, who arrived from Cliftonville, as a new Seasider ahead of the upcoming campaign.

His signing came on the same day as Bangor confirmed manager Lee Feeney had penned a new three-year contract at Clandeboye Park, continuing what has been a successful stint with the County Down club.

Former Linfield and Rangers attacker Feeney took over in June 2020 and has led Bangor from the Premier Intermediate League into Northern Ireland’s top-flight.

Feeney, who was previously in charge of Banbridge Rangers, masterminded their Championship title triumph and also guided his side to the Irish Cup semi-finals before losing out to eventual champions Dungannon Swifts.

It has been a remarkable rise back up through the ranks for Bangor – they briefly fell out of the Irish League pyramid entirely after dropping down to the Ballymena & Provincial League in 2017 – and Feeney believes they can hold their own against the country’s best.

"It's an honour to manage this club and I’m delighted to be continuing the journey with Bangor,” said Feeney. “The support from the board, players, and supporters has been incredible, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together in the Premiership.

"As a management team, we are driven to keep progressing and improving and we are never complacent.

"However, we approach the season with realism.

"We recognise that this will be a different type of campaign for the club.

"A season that will provide significant challenges every week, and one where we will often be seen as the underdog.

"Since winning the Championship, my management team and I have been focused on preparing for this season.

"I have full confidence in my players and staff, and I’m certain we have what it takes to compete against every team in the league."

Bangor chairman Graham Bailie believes Feeney is the perfect fit for the club as they look to solidify themselves as a Premiership outfit once again.

"I'm delighted that Lee has signed a new three-year deal at Bangor,” said Bailie. “This is a key moment for the club as we enter the Premiership, and one I know our supporters will be excited about.

"Lee continues to be a great fit for the direction we are heading. He is a fantastic man-manager who brings out the best in the players.