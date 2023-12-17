Bangor provide update on potential investment from North American business group after 'positive week of discussions'
The County Antrim outfit are set to become the latest Irish League side to welcome outside investment with the aim of making it back to the Premiership for the first time since 2009.
Having enjoyed a rich history which includes an Irish Cup and League Cup double in 1992/93, Bangor suffered relegation from the NIFL pyramid in 2017.
They won the Ballymena & Provincial Intermediate League (2018/19) before lifting the Premier Intermediate League title last season to secure Championship promotion with Friday’s 4-1 victory over Knockbreda moving Lee Feeney’s men into fifth.
The investment group were in attendance at Clandeboye Park for that triumph and Bailie says they want to build a long-term vision for the club after being impressed with what they witnessed between December 12-16.
“The board of directors have had a positive week of discussions with the investment group,” he said. “The consortium was overwhelmed with what we have achieved so far with only volunteers at the club.
"They were impressed with the amount of fantastic people we have around Bangor FC and with our club structure, facilities and supporting network.
“The investment group wants to build a long-term vision for the club and they plan to revisit for further talks in January 2024. We will then try and roadmap a new future for the Seasiders.”
Bailie has also reiterated that Bangor supporters will have a voice throughout the process and that the board have the club’s best interests at the forefront of their mind.
“I make no apologies for reiterating that the best interests of Bangor FC is the board’s highest priority,” he added. “The talks are still at an early stage, but there are a lot of encouraging signs as we move forward.
“When the time is right for both parties, we will hold a meeting to provide updates to our supporters and answer any questions. As I previously stated, we will listen to our fans as part of this process.
“On the footballing side, it is business as usual. We were delighted that members of the investment group were able to see the team play on Friday night and gain three points as we continue our good run in the NIFL Championship.”