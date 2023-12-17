Bangor chairman Graham Bailie has confirmed the club had ‘a positive week of discussions’ with the North American business group interested in investing in the Seasiders and that further talks will be held next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The County Antrim outfit are set to become the latest Irish League side to welcome outside investment with the aim of making it back to the Premiership for the first time since 2009.

Having enjoyed a rich history which includes an Irish Cup and League Cup double in 1992/93, Bangor suffered relegation from the NIFL pyramid in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They won the Ballymena & Provincial Intermediate League (2018/19) before lifting the Premier Intermediate League title last season to secure Championship promotion with Friday’s 4-1 victory over Knockbreda moving Lee Feeney’s men into fifth.

Bangor could be in line for investment from a North American business group. PIC: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

The investment group were in attendance at Clandeboye Park for that triumph and Bailie says they want to build a long-term vision for the club after being impressed with what they witnessed between December 12-16.

“The board of directors have had a positive week of discussions with the investment group,” he said. “The consortium was overwhelmed with what we have achieved so far with only volunteers at the club.

"They were impressed with the amount of fantastic people we have around Bangor FC and with our club structure, facilities and supporting network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The investment group wants to build a long-term vision for the club and they plan to revisit for further talks in January 2024. We will then try and roadmap a new future for the Seasiders.”

Bailie has also reiterated that Bangor supporters will have a voice throughout the process and that the board have the club’s best interests at the forefront of their mind.

“I make no apologies for reiterating that the best interests of Bangor FC is the board’s highest priority,” he added. “The talks are still at an early stage, but there are a lot of encouraging signs as we move forward.

“When the time is right for both parties, we will hold a meeting to provide updates to our supporters and answer any questions. As I previously stated, we will listen to our fans as part of this process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad