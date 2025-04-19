Bangor's Championship title joy but Newry City suffer relegation
Lee Feeney’s men wrapped up Championship title joy off a Michael Morgan first-half goal over the Welders to establish a five-point lead in the second-tier standings entering the closing weekend.
"We have been so good over the last couple of weeks and we knew the finish line was close but we had a lot of work to do," Bangor boss Lee Feeney told BBC's Sportsound programme. "We were in situations the last few weeks where we were ahead but threw away the lead, so you will always have the jitters with the last few games asking yourself if we are going to do it.
"But today we were fantastic and so professional.
"I'm so glad to get it done. Everyone deserves it, the players have worked so hard."
It was a day of disappointment at the other end of the Championship table as Newry City AFC lost out to Newington by 3-2 to confirm a second successive relegation, having been demoted previously from the Premiership.
Newry will now play in the Premier Intermediate League, with derby rivals Warrenpoint Town going up as third-tier champions.
