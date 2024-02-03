Bangor boss Lee Feeney. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

​Bangor, promoted from the Premier Intermediate League, hit the road to take on a Portadown side relegated out of last season’s Premiership top flight with a quarter-final knockout spot at stake.

And Feeney is calling for his players to adopt an ambitious approach to the sixth-round tie, bolstered by an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

"Absolutely, we've experience of playing Portadown and we should be looking to beat them and progress into the next round," said Feeney on the official club website. “I said to the boys, we're a senior football club now and we need to have the attitude towards the cups that senior football clubs have.

"We want to progress in the cups, that should be an ambition for us every season.

"Last season (against Crusaders), when we got to this stage it was more of an occasion for us and a night to enjoy more than anything.

"But now we've got a winnable tie and we want to go as far into the Irish Cup as we can.

"Yes, the unbeaten run maybe helps us and it was good to keep it alive with the last-minute goal there (last weekend v Dergview) that gives us a bit of momentum.

"But we approach every game the same and we have to go into this game with that same winning mentality.

"It's a big opportunity for us and I'm really looking forward to it."

And Feeney kicks off the post-transfer window period “really happy” with the January business.

Five fresh faces arrived, with seven heading out the Clandeboye Park gates.

Feeney enhanced his defensive options with Howard Beverland, Callum Byers and Conor McDermott on board alongside midfielders Tiarnan Mulvenna and Marty Bradley.

Darren Gibbons, Ryan Arthur, Ali Omar, Sean Brown, Jack Henderson, Dylan O'Kane and Karl Devine each left the Seagulls.

"Yeah, I've been really happy with the business that's been done," said Feeney. "I think the new players that have come in have settled in quickly and made an impact.

"And that'll put us on the right track for the next part of the season.

"The players that have come in, they're great characters and they're players with experience and who have been successful at the top level of the game.

"Who've won trophies and give us some things that we didn't really have before.

"There has been quite a bit of turnover in the window.

"We've seen players leave the club but that's also a challenge because you need to have the right sort of characters coming in to replace them.

"We're not wanting to bring in any passengers.

“We're wanting to bring in players who have the desire to improve themselves and the people around them and who'll strengthen the team.

“And a lot of work's went in to bring in the players I believe can help strengthen the squad.

"Some good players have left us as well - the likes of Sean Brown, for example.