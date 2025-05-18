Ballyclare Comrades boss Barry Baggley believes the permanent signing of former Linfield and Crusaders forward Brandon Doyle represents “a real coup” as the club look to bounce back following Championship relegation.

The 26-year-old spent the latter part of last season on loan at Dixon Park from H&W Welders and made an instant impact, scoring nine times in 16 matches for Ballyclare, including in the second-leg of their play-off against Queen’s University.

Baggley’s men ultimately suffered relegation after losing 3-2 on aggregate with Ballyclare’s 12-year Championship stay coming to an end.

Doyle has now penned a two-year contract to remain at the County Antrim outfit and Baggley believes it’s a major signing for the club as they look to seal immediate promotion back to Northern Ireland’s second-tier.

Brandon Doyle with manager Barry Baggley (left) and chairman James Kirk after joining Ballyclare Comrades. (Photo by Ballyclare Comrades)

"We are delighted to secure the signing of Brandon, he's been excellent since he came into the club and been a real leader amongst the group,” said Baggley. “Brandon is committed to trying to get the club back where it belongs and I think with a good pre season he will go from strength to strength.

“Brandon has had offers from other clubs which is no surprise and for him to remain at Ballyclare is a real coup for the club."

Doyle started his senior career with Linfield, making two Premiership appearances during the 2018/19 season before being sent on loan to Warrenpoint Town and joined Crusaders in 2021.

He enjoyed further loan spells at Annagh United and Newry City, departing Seaview for the Welders last summer and made an early impact by scoring a hat-trick in their 7-2 league win over Ballinamallard United in August.

Having started in the Welders’ Irish Cup defeat to Glentoran, Doyle made a switch to Ballyclare which has now became permanent.

Ballyclare chairman James Kirk recently reflected on a disappointing campaign and insisted the club will regroup ahead of next season in the Premier Intermediate League.

“Hand on heart, it’s been the toughest season in my many years in football and it has certainly taken its toll on me and many others involved in the club,” he said. "We weren’t good enough over the season, and have to regroup and rebuild for next season in the PIL.

“We will sit down with the management and discuss how we move forward and stabilise.

“On a positive note, I’d like to thank the many fans who attended the last couple of home games.