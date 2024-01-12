Newry City boss Barry Gray has signed two players he’s previously worked with to help the club’s bid for Premiership survival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After Steven Ball’s arrival from Warrenpoint Town last week, Gray’s squad is further bolstered by the loan signing of forward Brandon Doyle from Crusaders and goalkeeper Conor Mitchell, who joins on a long-term permanent deal from Dungannon Swifts.

The duo both worked with Gray in his previous role as Warrenpoint boss, where the 43-year-old had spent the last four years before taking over at Newry following Gary Boyle’s resignation on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doyle has also previously been on the books of Linfield before transferring back to Crusaders and spent the first-half of this season on loan at Championship club Annagh United.

Newry City have signed goalkeeper Conor Mitchell. PIC: Newry City AFC

The 25-year-old will add further firepower to a Newry side that currently sit bottom of the Premiership table by six points.

“I’m happy to have signed for Newry and I’m excited for the challenge ahead,” said Doyle. “I’ve worked with Barry before so I know the standards Barry expects from his players.

"I’m looking forward to getting in and putting the work in with the staff and the players here until the end of the season. Hopefully, I can help do my part to keep Newry in the Premiership where they belong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Northern Ireland youth international Mitchell had spent the past two seasons at Milltown with Gray having arrived from Larne, but left for Dungannon last summer following their demotion to the Premier Intermediate League.

The 27-year-old started his career with Burnley and also spent time with Chester and St Johnstone before returning home to Linfield in 2019.

“I’m delighted to be on board and really looking forward to getting started,” he said. “My aim is to come in and add something to the group, both on and off the pitch, and I believe I can do that.