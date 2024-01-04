Newry City manager Barry Gray says having Steven Ball join him from Warrenpoint Town will help “establish the style of football we want to play” after making his first signing since taking charge of the club earlier this week.

Ball had spent the last three-and-a-half years at Milltown after being signed by Gray from Swords Celtic and has proven to be the club’s star player during that period, scoring 16 goals in 119 appearances, including eight this season.

He was named Warrenpoint’s Player of the Year for each of the last two seasons, including in their last Premiership campaign in 2021/22 and the 26-year-old admits he’s delighted to be back playing in the top-flight after signing a long-term deal.

“I’m delighted to have joined Newry City and to be back playing Premiership football,” he said. “It speaks for itself that I have followed the manager here.

Newry City manager Barry Gray with new signing Steven Ball. PIC: Brendan Monaghan Photography

"We have both worked very well together over the last few seasons and I look forward to continuing that progression in a Newry jersey. I know the position the team is currently in, but I believe I can play my part in helping the club retain Premiership status. I can’t wait to get into training and playing as soon as possible.”

Gray took over at the Showgrounds on Tuesday following Gary Boyle’s resignation and will be tasked with turning their fortunes around with Newry sitting six points adrift at the bottom having not won any of the last 13 matches.

They face Ballinamallard United in the Irish Cup on Saturday – a game which Ball is cup-tied for having helped Warrenpoint reach the fifth round, where they’ll take on Premiership leaders Linfield.

“I’m delighted to have Steven join me at Newry,” said Gray. “I’ve worked with Steven at Premiership, Championship, and Premier Intermediate League level.