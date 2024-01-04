Barry Gray confident first signing can help 'establish the style of football' Newry City wants to play in fight for Premiership survival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ball had spent the last three-and-a-half years at Milltown after being signed by Gray from Swords Celtic and has proven to be the club’s star player during that period, scoring 16 goals in 119 appearances, including eight this season.
He was named Warrenpoint’s Player of the Year for each of the last two seasons, including in their last Premiership campaign in 2021/22 and the 26-year-old admits he’s delighted to be back playing in the top-flight after signing a long-term deal.
“I’m delighted to have joined Newry City and to be back playing Premiership football,” he said. “It speaks for itself that I have followed the manager here.
"We have both worked very well together over the last few seasons and I look forward to continuing that progression in a Newry jersey. I know the position the team is currently in, but I believe I can play my part in helping the club retain Premiership status. I can’t wait to get into training and playing as soon as possible.”
Gray took over at the Showgrounds on Tuesday following Gary Boyle’s resignation and will be tasked with turning their fortunes around with Newry sitting six points adrift at the bottom having not won any of the last 13 matches.
They face Ballinamallard United in the Irish Cup on Saturday – a game which Ball is cup-tied for having helped Warrenpoint reach the fifth round, where they’ll take on Premiership leaders Linfield.
“I’m delighted to have Steven join me at Newry,” said Gray. “I’ve worked with Steven at Premiership, Championship, and Premier Intermediate League level.
"He’s a player that has developed so quickly and has been a proven talent for me at Warrenpoint. Steven will help me establish the style of football we want to play and is only too familiar with what is expected of him as he comes back into Premiership football.”