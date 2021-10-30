Barry Gray eyeing a change of luck for Warrenpoint Town

Without a point since their opening day win over Ballymena United the Point find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership.

With eight league defeats on the spin you would expect the mood to be pretty downhearted at Milltown in the current climate.

But Gray is trying to keep positive and is hoping that their luck does change sooner rather than later.

Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray

“Me being massively negative at the minute isn’t going to help us in any shape or form,” said the Point boss.

“I’ve said to the players I might come across as negative at times, but we’re very realistic of where we are and what we need to do to try and push ourselves out of this position.

“We’ll take the plus points, focus on them and try and build on them going forward.

“Sometimes it’s just about getting that bit of luck.

“It seems like we can’t win a throw-in at the minute, never mind anything else!

“You know when you’re down there and things aren’t going your well results wise you don’t really get that rub of the green.

“That’s not anyone’s fault, it just happens like that.

“You need to try and force it, and sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t.

“We just hope we turn the corner sharpish.”

Gray knows that his side are only one win away from pulling themselves clear of the foot of the table.

And its the results against the teams around them that are the most important in his eyes.

“The games against the top six aren’t going to dictate our season,” said Gray.

“Any points we pick up against the bottom six clubs are really worth six points to us, and in particular the teams that are very close to us.

“We need to look towards January to see if we can take anything different or extra, and that’s not any disrespect to what we have already.

“We’re not blessed with the biggest depth of squad at the minute, and we’re probably lacking in a couple of areas, especially when you compare it to the bigger teams.

“In saying that I don’t know who the bigger teams are now, they all seem big bar a couple!

“For us we don’t appear to be one of them.

“The competition is massive, I’m not saying we can’t compete, but at the minute we’re finding it tough.”

It’s another of the big boys they face this afternoon when Crusaders, who have been out of action for a fortnight, visit Milltown.

Gray is hoping his side might be able to take advantage of their inactivity.

“They have had a lay off for a couple of weeks and hopefully we might be able to take advantage of that.

“Again they are a side who are trying to push to keep in with the teams at the top.

“They will certainly see it as an opportunity coming to Milltown.