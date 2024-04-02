Newry City manager Barry Gray. (Photo by Brendan Monaghan)

Gray, a former Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville boss, joined Newry in January.

“The committee of Newry City AFC wishes to inform our supporters that manager Barry Gray will be stepping away from first-team duties for the time being,” read a statement issued by the Sports Direct Premiership club on Tuesday morning. "Barry has been undergoing cancer treatment for a number of weeks and feels the time is now right to focus solely on his recovery.

"Former club captain and personal friend of Barry’s, Gavin Dykes, will assist Dermot McVeigh and the current coaching staff for the upcoming games, beginning away to Glenavon on Saturday.

"We know that all supporters and indeed the wider football family will join us in sending Barry our best wishes and we hope to see him return to the club when he is fit and able to do so.

"We kindly request that the privacy of Barry and his family is respected at this time.

"The club will not be making any further comment.”

Following the statement released by Newry, messages of support featured across social media from Irish League clubs including Coleraine, Cliftonville, Larne, Linfield and Loughgall alongside supporters and officials.

Gray moved from third-tier Warrenpoint to join Newry as manager at the start of 2024 following Gary Boyle’s departure from The Showgrounds outfit.