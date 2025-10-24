Bayern Munich star dents Northern Ireland's hopes of Nations League promotion following Iceland defeat

Northern Ireland’s hopes of sealing UEFA Women’s Nations League promotion took a hit as they lost out 2-0 to Iceland in the first leg of their play-off on Friday evening.

It was a pair of set-pieces that proved to be the downfall for Tanya Oxtoby’s side with Bayern Munich centre-back Glodis Viggosdottir heading home from a free-kick before defensive partner Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir doubled Iceland’s advantage in the second half.

Northern Ireland were coming up against a team sitting 27 places higher in FIFA’s world rankings and who successfully qualified for the 2025 European Championships.

Oxtoby’s squad are aiming to reach the top level of European football, setting up a League A promotion/relegation showdown after finishing second behind Poland in the division below.

Northern Ireland’s Megan Bell in action against Iceland’s Sveindís Jónsdóttir. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

The Icelandic side was packed full of quality with players on the books of Inter Milan, German giants Munich and English WSL outfit Leicester City.

In the absence of captain – and star striker – Simone Magill through injury and several key defenders also missing, Oxtoby has placed her faith in youth and they’ll have a chance to turn the tie around when they travel to Reykjavík on Tuesday.

Iceland started on the front foot in Ballymena and remained in control throughout the majority of proceedings – an early warning sign of Sveindis Jonsdottir’s quality came through a cross which goalkeeper Jackie Burns easily claimed.

Jonsdottir, who plies her trade for Angel City in America, was once again involved two minutes later when her attempted delivery cannoned back off the post.

Northern Ireland were unable to enjoy any period of sustained possession and were being pinned into their own half with Iceland continuing to create chances aplenty – Hlin Eiriksdottir fluffed a shot from close range before Sandra Jessen headed over.

Oxtoby’s side were almost made to pay for a defensive mistake when Burns’ miscued clearance eventually landed at the feet of Jessen with her goalbound shot cleared by captain Nadene Caldwell.

Iceland did take the lead after 31 minutes when defender Viggosdottir glanced a header into the far corner under limited pressure.

Jonsdottir, who was one of the standout first half performers, came close to doubling Iceland’s advantage moments before the break with her wicked shot tipped onto the crossbar by a fine Burns save.

Northern Ireland were more positive after the restart with Megan Bell’s delightful through ball sending Louise McDaniel in behind before Joely Andrews earned her side a corner.

Oxtoby rung the changes on the hour mark with Sarah McFadden coming on to make her 107th international appearance alongside debutant Mia Moore and Kerry Beattie.

Teenager Moore, who earned a call-up following fine form for NIFL Premiership champions Glentoran, was quickly into the action and almost enjoyed a dream moment as she unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, but her effort was charged down by an Icelandic defender.

Northern Ireland continued to press forward in search of an equaliser, which almost came through Emily Wilson’s curling strike – it ultimately sailed just wide of the post.

Somewhat against the run of play, Iceland doubled their advantage through another set-piece as Sigurdardottir headed home from a corner.

Northern Ireland: Burns, Hamilton, McKenna, Caldwell, Sweetlove, Wade, McDaniel, Bell, Andrews, Weir, Wilson.

Subs: Harvey Clifford, Smith, Johnson, McFadden, Mcfarland, Kerr, Beattie, Halliday, Finnegan, Howe, Moore.

Iceland: Runarsdottir, Heioarsottir, L Sigurdardottir, Viggosdottir, Gudr Arnardottir, Vihjalmsdottir, Johannsdottir, Antonsdottir, Jessen, S Jonsdottir, H Eriksdottir.

Subs: Ivarsdottir, Birkisdottir, A Eriksdottir, Asgeirsdottir, K Tryggvadottir, Zomers, V Kristjansdottir, O Gros, Albertsdottir, T Palmadottir, T Palmadottir, Halldorsdottir, Andradottir.