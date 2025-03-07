BBC secure TV rights for Northern Ireland matches as international action returns to free-to-air

The BBC has agreed an exclusive deal to broadcast all Northern Ireland men’s matches in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, bringing international action back to free-to-air TV.

This fresh deal will see all 14 live World Cup qualifiers leading up to the major tournament in Canada, Mexico and USA, including any play-off matches and friendlies, broadcast on BBC NI, beginning with this month’s clash against Switzerland at Windsor Park.

It’s an update which will be celebrated by Northern Ireland fans, who watched the recent UEFA Nations League campaign on Viaplay’s YouTube channel, and should generate more exposure for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Northern Ireland will get their World Cup qualifying campaign underway in September against Luxembourg and have also been drawn in a group alongside Slovakia and one of Germany or Italy – the two powerhouses will meet in a Nations League play-off later this month.

Northern Ireland's international matches will return to free-to-air TV on BBC. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with BBC NI to promote our domestic game across radio, TV and online,” said Patrick Nelson, Irish FA CEO. “This is a new chapter which builds on this foundation, and we hope to share more success following the journey of this exciting senior men’s team.”

Adam Smyth, Director of BBC Northern Ireland, added: “I’m thrilled that Northern Ireland fans will now be able to enjoy live, free-to-air coverage of all the big international matches.

“We love our sport in Northern Ireland. Our fans here are some of the most passionate.

"Northern Ireland football supporters have enjoyed many unforgettable nights of international football and this is brilliant news for fans. We’re really looking forward to bringing them this fantastic coverage.”

Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers will be shown on BBC One NI and BBC iPlayer.