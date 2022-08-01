BBC Sport NI confirmed first live-streamed Irish League fixtures

The 12 teams start their campaign for the Gibson Cup and BBC Sport NI’s new season of live football kicks-off with the first game of the Danske Bank NIFL Premiership on Friday 12 August.

Larne welcome Glentoran to Inver Park for the first of five live-streamed games up until the start of September on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer.

The live streamed games will also feature champions Linfield defending their crown away to newly promoted Newry City on Sunday 21 August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Larne welcome Glentoran to Inver Park for the first of five live-streamed games. Picture by David Cavan

The other live-steamed games will see last season’s third v fourth teams in the all-Belfast clash of Glentoran and Crusaders.

Glentoran also travel to Shamrock Park to take on Portadown on Friday 26 August while Crusaders and Larne complete the first round of live-streamed games on Friday 2 September.

BBC Sport NI’s live radio commentary continues throughout the season starting with the first round of games on Saturday 13 August on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.

BBC Sport NI’s first round of live-streamed games – available on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer – are:

Friday 12 August. Larne v Glentoran. Kick-off 7.45pm

Friday 19 August. Glentoran v Crusaders. Kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 21 August. Newry City v Linfield. Kick-off 2pm

Friday 26 August. Portadown v Glentoran. Kick-off 7.45pm