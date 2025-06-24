BBC Sport NI to broadcast both legs of Linfield's Champions League showdown with Shelbourne

BBC Sport NI have confirmed they’ll be providing a live broadcast from both legs of Linfield’s upcoming Champions League first qualifying showdown against Shelbourne.

The Blues will travel to Dublin for the first leg of their blockbuster tie which pits the reigning Irish League champions against the League of Ireland kings at Tolka Park on July 9 before hosting the reverse fixture at Windsor Park seven days later.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Linfield have only been allocated 280 tickets for the opening match with the club saying in a statement they are “extremely disappointed”.

Fans who miss out on attending in person will be able to watch the action on BBC Sport NI, who announced they will broadcast live coverage of both legs on the BBC Sport website and app.

Linfield celebrate last season's Sports Direct Premiership league title triumph. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

It’s a crucial tie for David Healy’s side with the winners set to guarantee themselves at least a Conference League play-off as they look to follow in Larne’s footsteps by securing League Phase football – and the financial windfall that comes with it.

The winner of Linfield vs Shelbourne will face Azerbaijan’s Qarabag in the second qualifying round while the losers face either FK Zalgiris of Lithuania or Hamrun Spartans of Malta.

Shels were handed a major blow ahead of the tie on Sunday as manager Damien Duff resigned from his role only a matter of months after guiding them to their first Premier Division title in 18 years.

