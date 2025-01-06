BBC Sport NI to live stream 'Big Two' Irish Cup clash between Glentoran and Linfield
The city rivals meet at The Oval on Friday, January 31 and the game will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport NI website.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.
The tie is the stand-out game following the draw for the sixth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup made at the weekend.
Linfield put four goals past Wellington Rec in the fifth round while Glentoran also scored four, coming from 2-1 down against Harland and Wolff Welders.
The Glens haven’t lifted the Irish Cup since 2020 while the Blues will be hoping to add another win to their record 44 in the competition – their last win was in 2021. The last meeting between the rivals, in the Premiership on Boxing Day, ended in a draw.
