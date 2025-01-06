BBC Sport NI is to live stream the sixth round Irish Cup tie between rivals Glentoran and Linfield

BBC Sport NI have confirmed that they will be live streaming the ‘Big Two’ Irish Cup tie between Glentoran and Linfield later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city rivals meet at The Oval on Friday, January 31 and the game will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport NI website.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

The tie is the stand-out game following the draw for the sixth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup made at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield put four goals past Wellington Rec in the fifth round while Glentoran also scored four, coming from 2-1 down against Harland and Wolff Welders.