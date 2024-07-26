Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair says it’s “very special” to be part of Major League Soccer history after signing a three-year contract with new franchise San Diego FC ahead of the 2025 season.

The 29-year-old, who progressed through the ranks at Manchester United before going on to make 24 Premier League appearances at Old Trafford, recently departed Championship outfit Middlesbrough after six years.

San Diego will become the MLS’ 30th franchise and are set to make their debut next season with former Napoli winger Hirving Lozano already signed up alongside Danish pair Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen.

McNair has agreed to join West Brom on a loan deal until the end of December before making his move Stateside and will become the fifth Northern Irishman to play in America’s top-flight after Steve Morrow (Dallas), Martin Paterson (Orlando City), Jonny Steele (Real Salt Lake, New York Red Bulls) and Mark Williams (Columbus Crew), while ex-Portadown youngster Ryan Carmichael is looking to break through at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami having provided nine goal contributions in 15 matches for their reserve team.

"I always said when I was young that I wanted to play outside of England - I've played in England for the last 15 years and when I first heard of San Diego I got that gut feeling and excitement,” McNair told the club’s media channel. “It's a new team, new project and I think that adds to the excitement of it.

"The MLS is a league that's growing every year...in the last few years some very, very big players have went there so it's something I'm very excited to be part of. It's going to be historic and being part of that is very special. I can't wait to get over there and get started."

San Diego’s Chief Soccer Officer Tyler Heaps added: “Paddy is another addition to our Club that will be invaluable as we prepare for our inaugural season in MLS.

“He is a center-back that is extremely comfortable in possession and has the versatility to play a number of roles within our team. His wealth of experience and leadership as the captain of Northern Ireland will be a tremendous asset to our roster and locker room. We are excited to welcome him to San Diego and have him join our Club in January.”