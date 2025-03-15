Belfast teenager continues to impress at Aston Villa after scoring to help set up Manchester United semi-final showdown

Belfast teenager Cole Brannigan continues to shine at Premier League giants Aston Villa and has now helped set up a FA Youth Cup semi-final showdown with Manchester United after scoring in a 3-0 win against Plymouth Argyle on Friday evening.

The 17-year-old, who joined Villa from Linfield in 2023, has already signed a first professional contract at the English top-tier outfit and made his U21 debut in October in the EFL Trophy.

Brannigan has been a standout star for Villa’s U18 side this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in 10 U18 Premier League matches and displayed his undoubted talent once again to seal cup progression.

He netted the third goal at Villa Park, calmly finishing off an excellent team move, bringing his Youth Cup tally to three for the campaign in the process.

Brannigan’s Villa will now meet United, the competition’s most successful team with 11 triumphs, in the last-four next month while Manchester City or Watford could await in the final.

Speaking to the News Letter after making his Premier League Two debut for Villa’s U21s last month, Brannigan stated his desire to keep pushing for more as he looks to make his professional dream a reality.

"I don't really reflect very much on what has happened so far, I like to keep level-headed and focused,” he said. “It was such a surreal moment (making PL2 debut).

"I had made my debut in the EFL Trophy and being with the squad was amazing. To play in Premier League Two...that was my target for the season and I've new targets now that I want to achieve.

Former Linfield youngster Cole Brannigan scored as Aston Villa U18s progressed to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"To be told that you're being offered a professional contract is amazing. It's life-changing.

"I want to keep pushing and who knows what can happen? There's no time to waste - every day is a chance to get better.

"When I'm on the pitch it's 'let's go' and this is why I'm here...you just have to take that opportunity.”

Football runs in Brannigan’s family – father Cormac spent time at Cliftonville while his mother Stacey has also played a crucial role, not only helping to develop a player, but also an individual who has a clear appreciation for everything his parents have done for him.

Younger brother Eadan is currently coming through the ranks at Linfield and Cole is passing on lessons learned that he hopes will help him follow in his footsteps one day.

"My mum texts me every single day and I can't thank my dad enough for what he has done for me,” he added. “He was always making sure football was my priority. He was the main part of why I've been doing well.

"They've been over a few times and were over two weeks ago when I scored twice against Southampton...it seems to be every time they come over that I score!

"From watching me at Linfield and now flying over to watch me play against Premier League teams, for them they can't believe it's happening either.