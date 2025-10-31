Ben Arthurs insists Bangor hold no fear in taking on Irish League's elite after dream start

Bangor striker Ben Arthurs insists the Seasiders hold no fear in taking on any Premiership team after enjoying a dream return to Northern Ireland’s top-flight.

Lee Feeney’s side are currently on a four-game unbeaten league run which was started by a 2-1 home victory over table-topping Coleraine where they played the second half with 10 men, while their most recent result was a 1-1 draw away to Larne.

Arthurs, who has been at Bangor since 2018 when the Co Down club were plying their trade in the Ballymena & Provincial League, scored a fifth Premiership goal by putting his side ahead at Inver Park last weekend.

While Bangor are adjusting to taking on the country’s elite for the first time since 2009, Arthurs insists they aren’t interested in using resources as an excuse – instead focusing on non-negotiables such as effort.

Ben Arthurs celebrates after scoring against Larne last weekend. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

“That’s just something we’ve got to do – it’s not going to change, these teams are full-time and people can sit and cry about it, how can we compete, this and that, but we just have to make do with what we have,” he told the club’s website. “We still train hard, we still prepare well and we can just turn up every week and do our best to compete and try and win against whoever we’re playing.

“We’ve got a great group of lads, tight-knit changing room and we want to do our best for Bangor and our best for each other.

“Every weekend, that’s just what it’s about – everyone turning up with that mindset, prepared and ready to fight with each other.

“In my time, it’s probably the first time it’s fully been like that where the goals have been absolutely divided throughout everyone, which is good – that’s what you want.

“Against Crusaders, Stevie (McGuinness) came on and scored the winner, but even in the games where we’re scoring three or four, Portadown, Glenavon, it’s all different scorers...that’s the sign of a good team.

“People aren’t standing about waiting for someone else to do it – everyone has taken ownership of the situation and just want to make sure we dig in and we win.

“I watch my team-mates and the effort that’s going in is first class. That’s what the fans want, that’s our duty, our obligation – we’re there for 90 minutes...why not give it your all and leave everything you have?

“That’s exactly what the boys are doing, everyone is putting their bodies on the line and not hiding or giving up on anything, just competing to the maximum and seeing how far it takes us.”

Arthurs has taken every step up the Irish League pyramid in his stride, starring as Bangor won the Premier Intermediate League title before firing 24 Championship goals in last season’s promotion triumph.

The 27-year-old has now added the likes of Cliftonville, Coleraine and Larne to his hitlist, but Arthurs remains hungry for more and will hope to further boost his tally against Carrick Rangers this evening.

“It felt like a wee bit of a drought from my last goal against Coleraine a few weeks ago, but I’m wanting to get on the scoresheet as much as I can,” he added. “Scoring first seems to be pretty important in this league.