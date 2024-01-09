Cliftonville have confirmed a deal for Ben Wylie that will bring the midfielder back to Irish League football.

Ben Wylie signs for Cliftonville as manager Jim Magilton looks on. (Photo by Cliftonville FC)

Wylie, capped by Northern Ireland under 21s, previously spent time on loan at Ballymena United but signs for Jim Magilton’s Reds from Sweden-based Ytterhogdals.

Wylie moved to Celtic in 2020 from Linfield and counts loan spells at Ballymena and Airdrie on his CV before joining up under former Irish League striker and Cliftonville Ladies coach Thomas Stewart in Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on Cliftonville’s official club website highlighted the hope Wylie could make his debut on Saturday in the Sports Direct Premiership against Newry City.

The full statement is: “Cliftonville Football Club are very pleased to announce the signing of Ben Wylie.

“The 21-year-old midfielder joins following a spell with Ytterhogdals in Sweden and is boss Jim Magilton’s first addition of the January Transfer Window.

“A Northern Ireland under 21 international, Ben began his career on the books at Linfield before signing for Celtic in 2020, who provided him with Irish Premiership experience during a loan stint at hometown side Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More recently, he has been on loan at Airdrie before linking up with former Cliftonville Ladies coach Tommy Stewart at Ytterhogdals at the beginning of this season.