Benji Magee has finalised his transfer from Loughgall to Irish League champions Larne to close the striker’s ‘hectic 24 hours’ with a dream move.

The 22-year-old has been a target for Irish League rivals Linfield and Glentoran, plus clubs across the water, thanks to a sparkling debut top-flight season with Loughgall which featured 16 Premiership goals.

Magee, who was named the Irish League’s ‘Young Player of the Year’ following that sparking form last season, kicked off his account for the current campaign on Saturday in victory over Carrick Rangers.

It proved his final appearance in Loughgall colours and now Magee has wrapped up a switch into full-time football following sustained speculation over the summer transfer window.

Benji Magee celebrates his transfer to Larne from Loughgall. (Photo by Pacemaker)

“It’s been a bit of a hectic 24 hours, but I’m so happy to be here,” said Magee on the official Larne website, who moved for “an undisclosed fee”. “I was delighted with how last season went, but I’ve come to Larne with the aim of winning trophies and more team awards.

“It’ll take a bit of time getting adjusted to the full-time environment but I’m just eager to get started and get involved with everything.”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch highlighted the back-to-back domestic champions’ long-standing commitment to the pursuit of Magee.

“Benji is a player we have been tracking for some time,” said Lynch on the official Larne website. “We know there was a lot of interest in him, but we’re delighted that he has chosen to join us and we’re really looking forward to working with him.

“He is another player who will make the transition into full-time football and we feel that will benefit both him and us.

"We’re delighted he is here.”

It marks the second signing in successive days for Larne following Jordan McEneff’s transfer on Monday from Derry City.

Both arrivals will offer a boost to Larne preparations for Thursday’s massive Europa Conference League play-off first leg away to Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar.

Loughgall used the club’s official social media platforms to wish Magee “every success” and thank the player for “so many great memories”.

“Loughgall FC can confirm we that we have agreed a deal with Larne Football Club for the transfer of Benji Magee for an undisclosed fee,” read the club statement. “We wish him and his family every success as they embark on the next stage of his football journey.

"Although there was tangible interest from clubs in England and Scotland, Larne FC met a price which we felt suited all parties and enables Benji to fulfil his desire to move into a full-time football environment, something we believe as a club he deserves and will flourish in.

"Benji has given the club so many great memories in recent seasons and he will always be welcome at Lakeview Park.