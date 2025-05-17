"We said before the game that we wanted to make it like our league, make it physical and don’t make it easy for them.”

Benji Magee starred for Larne as they impressed at the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens, ultimately losing out in a Shield semi-final to Australian outfit Western United after going unbeaten through a group which included West Ham United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inver Reds featured at the tournament, which is an annual invitational seven-a-side competition organised and hosted by Hong Kong Football Club since 1999, for the first time and certainly held their own.

Several high-profile names have previously been involved with former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor named Player of the Tournament in 2006 while ex-Northern Ireland youth international Omari Kellyman picked up the same award about 12 months before making a £19million move from Villa to Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawn in Group D, Magee scored winning goals in each of Larne’s 1-0 triumphs over Singapore Cricket Club and BC Rangers before January recruit Josh Kee, who was captain for the tournament, sealed a point against the Hammers.

Larne’s Benji Magee impressed at the HK Soccer Sevens. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

That meant Larne topped their group and set up a Cup quarter-final against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar, ultimately losing out 3-0 as they dropped into the second-tier Shield.

A further 4-1 defeat to Western United resulted in their competition coming to an end, but both losses aged well with Alkmaar going on to win the Soccer Sevens Cup title while the Australians sealed Shield success.

Larne were in esteemed company in making it through to the knockouts alongside the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel good,” said Magee on HK Soccer Sevens’ channel after Larne’s opening win over BC Rangers on Saturday. “That was a good warm up test for us going into the rest of the tournament.

"They were very fit, made it hard for us and didn't stop running all game so fair play to them, but we enjoyed ourselves out there.

"We said before the game that we wanted to make it like our league, make it physical and don’t make it easy for them.”

Magee returned to parent club Larne at the conclusion of last season having been loaned to former side Loughgall in January, scoring three times for the Villagers in nine Premiership appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old will hope to make an impact at Inver Park next term, as will talented midfielder Kee, who got his first taste of playing for Larne after making a move from Championship outfit H&W Welders.

Kee joined the Inver Reds alongside team-mate Tiarnan O’Connor in January before being sent back on loan to the Welders.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the travelling squad,” said Larne coach Josh Robinson. “It gives the young players a chance to go and experience a new country and a new culture while testing themselves against some quality opposition.