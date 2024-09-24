"What he has done at this football club and what he does on a daily basis is phenomenal.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Benji Magee opted against celebrating his first goal in Larne colours after finding the net against former club Loughgall just weeks after wrapping up the dream transfer.

​Magee made his mark on 14 minutes at Inver Park to open his account with the back-to-back Irish League champions against a Loughgall side now without a win in eight Sports Direct Premiership outings.

Although Magee offered a show of respect to the club which presented the 22-year-old forward a step up into the senior spotlight, Larne still had plenty to celebrate at the final whistle.

European commitments have cut back on Larne’s domestic minutes but now Tiernan Lynch’s men have 11 points from six games – trailing league leaders Linfield by six having played two games fewer.

Larne's Benji Magee - tackled by Adam Towe - broke the deadlock against former club Loughgall in the 2-0 home win at Inver Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Magee kicked off the scoring to cap good approach play between Andy Ryan and Josh Seary with his back-post finish.

Ryan wrapped up the points on 81 munutes by racing beyond the Loughgall offside trap to convert off a flick from substitute Matty Lusty.

At 1-0, Ryan had tested Loughgall goalkeeper Nathan Gartside but the Villagers carved out openings in response to going behind for Boyd off Andrew Hoey’s cross then Adam Towe.

Magee almost doubled his tally after the break but found the effort deflected wide and Loughgall came close twice to capitalising on lapses by Larne goalkeepr Rohan Ferguson without success.

Larne now sit unbeaten in four fixtures off a string of consecutive clean sheets.

Larne assistant manager Gary Haveron was full of post-match praise for the work of Lynch following reports linking the Inver Reds boss to Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone.

Lynch is currently preparing his squad, alongside home duties, for a landmark run of historic games in the UEFA Conference League.

"I can't say I'm surprised," said Haveron on BBC Sport NI. "My only surprise is that he's not linked with more clubs.

"What he has done at this football club and what he does on a daily basis is phenomenal.

"He's a great manager.

"I've been lucky to work with some great managers and he's right up there at the very top.

"He's relentless in his pursuit of getting this club where we are and that's had a lot to do with him.

"Yes, he's had the backing of the owner but he's had the vision and the drive to take us to where we are now and I don't think he's finished by any stretch.

"I think he wants to continue to make this club into something very special."

Larne next meet Cliftonville in the league on Friday night.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Ives, Thomson, Magee, Marsh, Seary, Todd, Cosgrove, Gallagher, Ryan.

Subs: Besant, Donnelly, O'Neill, Graham, Nolan, Sloan, Lusty.

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, Rea, Kelly, Waide, Hoey, Kerr, Cartwright, Francis, Boyd, Towe, McCloskey.

Subs: Turker, Murdock, McAleer, Norton, Gibson, Balde, Harvey.