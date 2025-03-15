Benji Magee strikes late to claim Loughgall point in dramatic Crusaders draw

Published 15th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 16:58 BST
Substitute Jordan Stewart scored with his first touch before Benji Magee struck late to claim a point for bottom club Loughgall against Crusaders in a dramatic 1-1 draw at Seaview.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

Crusaders: Tuffey, Callacher, Weir, Lowry, Jewitt-White, Blaney, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Clarke, Franklin, Barr.

Benji Magee salvaged a late point for Loughgall against Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)placeholder image
Benji Magee salvaged a late point for Loughgall against Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Subs: Brown, Stewart, Larmour, O'Connor, King, Boyd, Nixon.

Loughgall: Gartside, Murdock, Andrade, Waide, Gibson, McMenemy, Balde, Carroll, Towe, McCloskey, McLaughlin.

Subs: Turker, O'Brien, Francis, Mahon, Magee, McCaffrey, Kelly.

Referee: Mark Milligan.

FIRST HALF

11: First chance of the afternoon falls to Crusaders midfielder Harry Jewett-White, who has his shot from distance tipped round the post. Jordan Gibson heads over his own crossbar from the resulting corner before Loughgall clear at the second attempt.

14: Superb block from Gibson denies Philip Lowry from opening the scoring.

19: First substitution as James Carroll can’t continue after sustaining a facial injury. He’s replaced by Lewis Francis.

20: Jewitt-White goes close once again, whistling an effort just over the crossbar from a narrowing angle.

26: Harry Franklin shows good pace to catch up with a long ball down the line and he earns a free-kick after being brought down by Ben Murdock.

27: Good chance for Jordan Forsythe who is found by a pinpoint Ross Clarke cross but he can’t direct his header on target.

30: Crusaders are starting to apply more pressure and chances are coming. Clarke shoots wide from a corner.

34: Franklin does well to break into the box and sends a dangerous pass across goal which Gibson almost turns into his own net before Nathan Gartside claims.

38: Murdock’s clearance comes back off Jacob Blaney and almost causes an issue for Loughgall, but Gartside shows good reactions.

40: Jimmy Callacher rises highest from a corner and heads just over the crossbar and moments later Blaney can’t direct his own header goalwards.

41: Loughgall goalkeeper Gartside is booked by referee Mark Milligan for time wasting.

45: Three minutes of added time.

HALF TIME: Crusaders 0 – 0 Loughgall.

One change for Loughgall at the break with Benji Magee replacing Alberto Balde.

SECOND HALF

49: Loughgall almost take a lead against the run of play as Adam Towe unleashes an effort from 25 yards which sails agonisingly wide of the post.

52: Forsythe almost scores with a trademark long range effort after catching Gartside was off his line but it sails just over.

65: Double change for Loughgall with Matthew O’Brien and Fra McCaffrey replacing Lee McMenemy and Conor McCloskey.

68: Off the crossbar! Clarke does well to find space and whip in a cross which Franklin heads back off the woodwork. Declan Caddell makes a change with Jordan Stewart replacing Jewitt-White.

69: Yellow card for Loughgall captain Murdock for stopping Franklin latching onto a through ball.

70: GOAL: CRUSADERS (JORDAN STEWART) – Seconds after coming off the bench, Stewart scores with his first touch. Clarke’s free-kick comes off the wall into Franklin’s path and he passes across goal for Stewart to tap home. 1-0.

82: Jay Boyd comes on against his former club in place of Franklin.

84: Robbie Mahon replaces Kirk McLaughlin for Loughgall.

86: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (BENJI MAGEE) – The visitors take full advantage of a defensive error as Mahon seizes the ball before playing in Magee who punishes Crusaders with a composed finish. 1-1.

90: Four minutes of added time.

90+2: Stewart rounds Gartside and attempts to score from a narrow angle but can only hit the side netting.

90+4: Lewis Barr heads directly at Gartside.

FULL TIME: Crusaders 1 – 1 Loughgall.

