Benji Magee strikes late to claim Loughgall point in dramatic Crusaders draw

Substitute Jordan Stewart scored with his first touch before Benji Magee struck late to claim a point for bottom club Loughgall against Crusaders in a dramatic 1-1 draw at Seaview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

Crusaders: Tuffey, Callacher, Weir, Lowry, Jewitt-White, Blaney, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Clarke, Franklin, Barr.

Benji Magee salvaged a late point for Loughgall against Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Subs: Brown, Stewart, Larmour, O'Connor, King, Boyd, Nixon.

Loughgall: Gartside, Murdock, Andrade, Waide, Gibson, McMenemy, Balde, Carroll, Towe, McCloskey, McLaughlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Turker, O'Brien, Francis, Mahon, Magee, McCaffrey, Kelly.

Referee: Mark Milligan.

FIRST HALF

11: First chance of the afternoon falls to Crusaders midfielder Harry Jewett-White, who has his shot from distance tipped round the post. Jordan Gibson heads over his own crossbar from the resulting corner before Loughgall clear at the second attempt.

14: Superb block from Gibson denies Philip Lowry from opening the scoring.

19: First substitution as James Carroll can’t continue after sustaining a facial injury. He’s replaced by Lewis Francis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20: Jewitt-White goes close once again, whistling an effort just over the crossbar from a narrowing angle.

26: Harry Franklin shows good pace to catch up with a long ball down the line and he earns a free-kick after being brought down by Ben Murdock.

27: Good chance for Jordan Forsythe who is found by a pinpoint Ross Clarke cross but he can’t direct his header on target.

30: Crusaders are starting to apply more pressure and chances are coming. Clarke shoots wide from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34: Franklin does well to break into the box and sends a dangerous pass across goal which Gibson almost turns into his own net before Nathan Gartside claims.

38: Murdock’s clearance comes back off Jacob Blaney and almost causes an issue for Loughgall, but Gartside shows good reactions.

40: Jimmy Callacher rises highest from a corner and heads just over the crossbar and moments later Blaney can’t direct his own header goalwards.

41: Loughgall goalkeeper Gartside is booked by referee Mark Milligan for time wasting.

45: Three minutes of added time.

HALF TIME: Crusaders 0 – 0 Loughgall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One change for Loughgall at the break with Benji Magee replacing Alberto Balde.

SECOND HALF

49: Loughgall almost take a lead against the run of play as Adam Towe unleashes an effort from 25 yards which sails agonisingly wide of the post.

52: Forsythe almost scores with a trademark long range effort after catching Gartside was off his line but it sails just over.

65: Double change for Loughgall with Matthew O’Brien and Fra McCaffrey replacing Lee McMenemy and Conor McCloskey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

68: Off the crossbar! Clarke does well to find space and whip in a cross which Franklin heads back off the woodwork. Declan Caddell makes a change with Jordan Stewart replacing Jewitt-White.

69: Yellow card for Loughgall captain Murdock for stopping Franklin latching onto a through ball.

70: GOAL: CRUSADERS (JORDAN STEWART) – Seconds after coming off the bench, Stewart scores with his first touch. Clarke’s free-kick comes off the wall into Franklin’s path and he passes across goal for Stewart to tap home. 1-0.

82: Jay Boyd comes on against his former club in place of Franklin.

84: Robbie Mahon replaces Kirk McLaughlin for Loughgall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

86: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (BENJI MAGEE) – The visitors take full advantage of a defensive error as Mahon seizes the ball before playing in Magee who punishes Crusaders with a composed finish. 1-1.

90: Four minutes of added time.

90+2: Stewart rounds Gartside and attempts to score from a narrow angle but can only hit the side netting.

90+4: Lewis Barr heads directly at Gartside.