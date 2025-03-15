Benji Magee strikes late to claim Loughgall point in dramatic Crusaders draw
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAMS
Crusaders: Tuffey, Callacher, Weir, Lowry, Jewitt-White, Blaney, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Clarke, Franklin, Barr.
Subs: Brown, Stewart, Larmour, O'Connor, King, Boyd, Nixon.
Loughgall: Gartside, Murdock, Andrade, Waide, Gibson, McMenemy, Balde, Carroll, Towe, McCloskey, McLaughlin.
Subs: Turker, O'Brien, Francis, Mahon, Magee, McCaffrey, Kelly.
Referee: Mark Milligan.
FIRST HALF
11: First chance of the afternoon falls to Crusaders midfielder Harry Jewett-White, who has his shot from distance tipped round the post. Jordan Gibson heads over his own crossbar from the resulting corner before Loughgall clear at the second attempt.
14: Superb block from Gibson denies Philip Lowry from opening the scoring.
19: First substitution as James Carroll can’t continue after sustaining a facial injury. He’s replaced by Lewis Francis.
20: Jewitt-White goes close once again, whistling an effort just over the crossbar from a narrowing angle.
26: Harry Franklin shows good pace to catch up with a long ball down the line and he earns a free-kick after being brought down by Ben Murdock.
27: Good chance for Jordan Forsythe who is found by a pinpoint Ross Clarke cross but he can’t direct his header on target.
30: Crusaders are starting to apply more pressure and chances are coming. Clarke shoots wide from a corner.
34: Franklin does well to break into the box and sends a dangerous pass across goal which Gibson almost turns into his own net before Nathan Gartside claims.
38: Murdock’s clearance comes back off Jacob Blaney and almost causes an issue for Loughgall, but Gartside shows good reactions.
40: Jimmy Callacher rises highest from a corner and heads just over the crossbar and moments later Blaney can’t direct his own header goalwards.
41: Loughgall goalkeeper Gartside is booked by referee Mark Milligan for time wasting.
45: Three minutes of added time.
HALF TIME: Crusaders 0 – 0 Loughgall.
One change for Loughgall at the break with Benji Magee replacing Alberto Balde.
SECOND HALF
49: Loughgall almost take a lead against the run of play as Adam Towe unleashes an effort from 25 yards which sails agonisingly wide of the post.
52: Forsythe almost scores with a trademark long range effort after catching Gartside was off his line but it sails just over.
65: Double change for Loughgall with Matthew O’Brien and Fra McCaffrey replacing Lee McMenemy and Conor McCloskey.
68: Off the crossbar! Clarke does well to find space and whip in a cross which Franklin heads back off the woodwork. Declan Caddell makes a change with Jordan Stewart replacing Jewitt-White.
69: Yellow card for Loughgall captain Murdock for stopping Franklin latching onto a through ball.
70: GOAL: CRUSADERS (JORDAN STEWART) – Seconds after coming off the bench, Stewart scores with his first touch. Clarke’s free-kick comes off the wall into Franklin’s path and he passes across goal for Stewart to tap home. 1-0.
82: Jay Boyd comes on against his former club in place of Franklin.
84: Robbie Mahon replaces Kirk McLaughlin for Loughgall.
86: GOAL: LOUGHGALL (BENJI MAGEE) – The visitors take full advantage of a defensive error as Mahon seizes the ball before playing in Magee who punishes Crusaders with a composed finish. 1-1.
90: Four minutes of added time.
90+2: Stewart rounds Gartside and attempts to score from a narrow angle but can only hit the side netting.
90+4: Lewis Barr heads directly at Gartside.
FULL TIME: Crusaders 1 – 1 Loughgall.