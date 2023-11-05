All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Benji Magee's red-hot form doesn't come as any surprise to Loughgall boss Dean Smith

​Loughgall boss Dean Smith says he hasn’t been surprised by the red-hot form of Benji Magee this season after the striker took his Premiership goal tally to eight by netting a brace in their 5-2 victory over Ballymena United at Lakeview Park.
By Johnny Morton
Published 5th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Only Cliftonville ace Ben Wilson (13) and Coleraine’s Conor McKendry (nine) have found the net on more occasions than 21-year-old Magee, who scored a hat-trick against Newry City last month.

He has also contributed goals against Carrick Rangers, Larne and Crusaders with the latest double helping Loughgall recover from going 1-0 down early on as they fired back in sublime fashion, scoring three in five first-half minutes before adding another two after the break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magee’s form will undoubtedly be attracting the attention of clubs further up the Irish League pyramid and boss Smith is delighted for his young centre forward.

Most Popular
Loughgall’s Benji Magee has scored eight Premiership goals this season. PIC: INPHO/Matt MackeyLoughgall’s Benji Magee has scored eight Premiership goals this season. PIC: INPHO/Matt Mackey
Loughgall’s Benji Magee has scored eight Premiership goals this season. PIC: INPHO/Matt Mackey

"It hasn't been a surprise at all,” he said. “The talent was always there.

"Maybe he was a bit inconsistent last year because there were times in games where he was unplayable and other times where he wasn't just as good.

"That consistency has came into his game this season and you can see he's playing with a real confidence and swagger at the minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's creating chances, scoring goals and doing what a centre forward should do really.

"Benji is a very important player for us.

"He's an exciting player with the way he plays and how he plays excites people every time he gets the ball.

"Benji would be the first to tell you that there are 10 other people on the pitch that help him do what he does.

"He was really important in getting that first goal and from then on he looked a real threat any time he got the ball – him and Jay Boyd.

“Long may it continue.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The result means Loughgall have now won four of their last five home matches in all competitions and they’ve collected 16 points from a possible 21 against their fellow bottom-six rivals, which has allowed them to sit comfortably in seventh.

"Every team wants to have good home form and for us and where we want to be it's imperative that it's good,” added Smith. “We had a tough start with Coleraine, Glentoran and Linfield as three of our first four home games.

"People were looking at our home form and saying it was poor, but when you look at the games we had it was tough.

"We have got wins at the right time and that has helped us turn it around."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Villagers had been due to face Annagh United in the BetMcLean League Cup last-16 on Tuesday, but that has been postponed due to damage caused by recent flooding at the BMG Arena.

Smith lives a stone’s throw from Annagh’s ground in Portadown so has witnessed the scenes first hand and passed on his club’s support.

"From me personally and on behalf of the club, we echo the support from every other club,” he said. “Football in Northern Ireland is a small community and everybody knows everybody.

"It's terrible to see.

"I live 100 yards from their pitch and to see it under three or four feet of water was heartbreaking.

"Hopefully they can get whatever repairs they need done as quickly as possible and get back to playing at home again.”

Related topics:Dean SmithLoughgallPremiershipCliftonville