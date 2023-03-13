In a back and forth clash with Newry City on Saturday evening in which both teams were ahead at different points, striker Igiehon was in the right place at the right time to stab home a 94th-minute winner and bring the Ports to within five points of 11th-placed Dungannon Swifts as they look to pull off a Danske Bank Premiership great escape.

The 29-year-old was one of a number of attacking reinforcements signed by Niall Currie in January, joining from Dundela alongside the likes of Paul McElroy, Cathar Friel and Alan O’Sullivan.

He has now made six league appearances from the bench and was delighted to contribute a memorable winner.

Portadown’s match winner Benny Igiehon celebrates their 4-3 victory over Newry City

"It was a good tactical substitution from the manager!" he laughed. “The boys worked really hard.

"It wasn't just a situation where I did anything special - the boys worked hard and it was a team effort.

"You could see even when we came back into it that we didn't have the mindset of taking a point - we wanted to push for it. I remember as soon as Josh (Archer) scored all I was thinking was 'get the ball, get the ball' and I almost fell over getting it!

"We kept pushing and kept going to the final whistle. That's what we do in training and what we did (against Newry). I'm grateful to get the points that we did and we will keep pushing.

"It was a difficult game. The pitch helped set the scene even more and the weather as well. It's one of those situations where you're thinking that if you can't get a good touch then fight for the ball, headers and chase every ball and that's what we did.

"Fair play to Newry as well - you have to give them credit. They made it a good game and came back from 2-0 down and were winning at one point.

"If you're watching that as a neutral it's a good game to come to and you're getting your money's worth. I'm happy we finished on top and got the points."

Newry failed to clear their lines from a Paul McElroy cross in the dying seconds with Alan O’Sullivan challenging goalkeeper Niall Brady, who couldn’t get enough distance on his punch and Igiehon was there to make the hosts pay.

"I was thinking we're going to play a long ball here so went central to try and win it or flick it on and the ball spun out wide,” he recalled. “McElroy got it, beat two men, crossed it in and I was thinking 'oh, that's a nice ball!' because it was hanging and I was trying to get to it.

"All I could see was big O'Sullivan going for the ball, challenge the keeper and the ball just dropped about two feet away from me and I had to do whatever I had to do to get a touch on it. I stretched out, slipped and used my right foot to get it in. I'm glad and I'll take it."

igiehon, the players and most of the Portadown dugout all ran to celebrate with the travelling support who were sitting metres away and the Leeds-born forward says the fans deserved that moment.

"The fans deserve it,” he said. “When we arrived (at the ground) I was listening and thinking that lot were really loud - and then I realised it was our fans!