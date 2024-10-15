Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isaac Price called his hat-trick display for Northern Ireland against Bulgaria “the best night of my life” after playing a star role in a five-star 5-0 win.

​The Nations League triumph in Belfast – which also featured an own goal by Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and superb strike from Josh Magennis after joining play off the sidelines – moved Northern Ireland to the top of League C Group 3 in the UEFA Nations League.

For Price, it proved a personal triumph as he became the first Northern Ireland player since David Healy’s 2007 treble to hit three goals in international colours.

"It's the best night of my life, for it to happen here, I had my mum and dad here so to do it for them and at home, it is surreal,” said Price on BBC Sport NI. "Hopefully one day I can catch up with him (Healy)!

Northern Ireland players after the final whistle in Belfast off a 5-0 Nations League defeat of Bulgaria. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

"That is for the future, it was a good performance, the manager is happy, and it is just about building on it.

"We know we are a not finished team; we have a lot of work to do to get there we have a lot of young, exciting players so we can definitely kick on.

"We can see the talent we have, and it is just about the key moments, we couldn't put them away in the other game (1-0 loss away) but tonight it went for us and it's great, especially at home."

Healy, the current Linfield boss and Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer, had some special words for Price.

"It's a brilliant night for Northern Ireland and it's a brilliant night for Isaac Price,” said Healy in his role as match pundit for BBC Radio Ulster. “To score a hat-trick at Windsor Park, I have had the pleasure of doing that, it's an incredible feeling.”

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles told BBC Sport NI: "International football is the biggest stage.

"To play and keep a clean sheet in a 5-0 win, we've not done that for a while, so it's amazing.

"I said after the last game (Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Belarus behind closed doors) that playing in front of fans would be an extra boost...you could see that in the team's performance."