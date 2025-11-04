Glentoran strolled into the quarter-finals of the BetMcLean Cup following this 2-1 win over Crusaders at the Oval – with knockout blows delivered by third-tier Newry City AFC and Moyola Park over top-flight opponents.

Having totally dominated the opening 45 minutes, the Glens went in at the interval two goals to the good, courtesy of Jonny Russell and David Fisher – but they knew it could and should have been more.

Although the Crues pulled one back in added time, it was too little too late.

The Crues were undone after only 44 seconds, when most of the punters were still taking their seats.

David Fisher on target for Glentoran during the BetMcLean Cup success over Crusaders. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Fisher whipped in a great ball from the right that left goalkeeper Musa Dibaga grasping at air and Russell came storming in at the back post to head into the empty net.

An error at the other end by debutant Glentoran goalkeeper Billy Crellin almost led to a shock leveller.

His attempted clearance only found Adam Brooks, who tried to steer the ball in from an awkward angle but the big shot-stopper got back to block.

In a totally one-sided first half, Ryan Cooney almost added a second goal with a viciously struck 25-yard free kick that Dibaga could only watch arrow past.

Keith Dalton and Newry City AFC team-mates after scoring the only goal of the BetMcLean Cup win over Glenavon. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Then, Jordan Jenkins had a shot ricochet off the post following a great pass before the Glens did strike again three minutes before the break.

Russell sent Jenkins free on the left and, when he delivered a low cross, Fisher popped up thump a low shot past Dibaga.

The home team had another two glorious chances to increase their lead after the restart.

Firstly, James Singleton saw his audacious shot from the edge of the box clip the post before Jenkins flicked a Cooney cross inches past.

But the Crues gave the home fans a nervous finish by plundering a goal back in added time.

After a bout of pinball inside the box, MJ Kamara’s clearance set up nicely for Kurtis Forsythe to ram past Crellin.

Across the remaining second-round ties, Newry City AFC and Moyola Park – of the Premier Intermediate League – enjoyed knockout scalps over Premiership rivals.

Keith Dalton’s goal allowed Newry to see off Glenavon with Lee McLaughlin the sole scorer against Dungannon Swifts for third-level league leaders Moyola Park.

Second-half Daniel Lafferty, Success Edogun and Calvin McCurry goals helped Ballymena United to a 3-0 defeat of Newington YC.

Larne substitute Tiarnan O’Connor bagged a brace off the substitutes’ bench in the 2-1 victory over Bangor, with Ben Arthurs the visitors’ scorer.

In-form Coleraine recorded a 7-1 win against Armagh City off goal doubles each for Oliver Devlin, Lewis McGregor and Declan McManus plus a Rowan McDonald finish. Second-tier Armagh had Conor Mullen on target.