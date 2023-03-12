​Following an even first half when neither team created glaring opportunities, Joel Cooper broke the deadlock with a cool finish in the 49th minute before Chris Shields' penalty shortly after extended the Blues' record as the most successful team in the history of the competition.

In front of over 11,000 spectators, it marks a first piece of silverware for Linfield this season and Healy's hoping it can help springboard them onto further honours, including a fifth consecutive league crown, where they are battling with Larne and Cliftonville.

"It always means a lot," he said following the showpiece occasion. "I take huge pride in managing this football club. "It's a challenge on a daily basis and sometimes it's not always straightforward.

Linfield manager David Healy enjoying post-match success in the BetMcLean Cup final against Coleraine

"I always try my best.

"And I need to be at the forefront of that because there's no point asking others in and around you to work hard and be professional if I'm not.

"It meant a lot and always does.

"You can be relaxed with your family and people that matter when you win and have a couple of days.

"You don't want to be humble losers all the time.

"But we have always been good, humble winners too.

"Sometimes through adversity you get challenged a wee bit.

"It has been a tough year this year.

"A lot of things have happened on and off the pitch that we've had to deal with but you find out a little bit about yourself.

"I ask questions of the players and the staff and everyone else throughout the year.

"But first and foremost I ask myself the big questions if I am doing enough and am I getting it right.

"Thankfully I got it right today.

"We've seven games to go and are chasing a brilliant team in Larne.

"We're trying our best and it's hard because they are such a good team but we'll keep going.

"We'll keep trying to maximise our points before we play Larne again and going into the split and see what happens.