The new deal with take the skipper into a tenth season at The Oval and a deserved testimonial with the club.

And while the defender is looking forward to celebrating a personal honour with the Glens, he knows there is some importance business to take care of first this season.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new deal,” he told Glens TV.

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane is looking forward to his testimonial year, but he is focusing on this season first.

“I’ve been at Glentoran a long time and they have shown a lot of respect to me the whole way through, the fans have been brilliant, and I always try to do my best on the pitch.

“I’ve loved the club since I’ve come here, it’s a big family club.

“I hope this extension is one of many over the next few years as I feel I’ve so much more to give to our great club

“I’m looking forward to my testimonial season, but we have to get on with this season first.”

Kane joined Glentoran in July 2012 and has experienced testimonials for Elliott Morris and Jason Hill during this time.

Now he is looking forward to planning his own special year.

“I’ve been at Glentoran now for nine years and have enjoyed every minute,” said Kane.

“I always look to represent the club as best I can on and off the pitch.

“I am looking forward to my testimonial year and I hope the fans are too.

“I’ve been lucky to experience Elliott’s and Jason’s testimonial years which were both exceptional.

“We’ve been looking towards this milestone of mine for a couple of years now, we’ve always kept an eye on it and we’ve a few ideas in mind.

“I’m in good hands, I’ve a really good committee and I’m really looking forward to it.”

On the pitch Kane notched up his 31st goal for the club in Tuesday night’s League Cup win over Banbridge Town.

The game gave boss Mick McDermott the chance to shuffle his squad, and Kane says that competition for places will be key this season.

“We play matches in training and it’s always tight between the sides,” he said.

“We have players in each position, sometimes more than two, so there’s plenty of competition for places.

“That’s important as all the boys who are currently in the starting eleven know they need to keep their game up.

“Getting into the hat was the main focus on Tuesday, but it was also good to get boys who haven’t been in the team recently some game time.

“I thought we knocked the ball about well, we’re playing our football.

“We’re trying to bring the patterns that we play in training into the games, and I thought the game was a good test for us to bring that into play.”

It’s back to League action today as the Glens travel to Warrenpoint Town and Kane says they are up for the battle.

“We’ll go down there looking for the three points like we’ll be looking for the points wherever we go this season,” he said.

“The team is well capable of it no matter who is on the pitch. It will be difficult, we have to respect Warrenpoint.