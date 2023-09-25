Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Scott, who returned to the Blues from Wolves earlier this summer, turned 21 on Friday and then came off the bench to net a crucial double as the Windsor Park outfit went top of the Premiership table, leapfrogging Glentoran and Larne.

Saturday’s contribution marked his first league goals of the season and he could barely have wished for a better present.

"Definitely (it’s a good way to celebrate)!” he said. “I was disappointed not to be in the team but I got my opportunity to come on and I'm happy with the two goals.

Linfield's Jack Scott celebrates his first goal during their victory at Lakeview Park, Loughgall. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Everyone wants to score goals and get assists, so it's nice to get my tally started for the season.

"Hopefully I can add to that."

It also marked a triumphant return to Loughgall for Scott, who spent time at Lakeview Park as a youngster before switching to Linfield and then eventually making the move across the water to Wolves.

A lot has changed for both the County Armagh club and the young defender since, but Scott admits it was nice to be back.

"I was here a long time ago,” he added. “I played here as a kid and loved my time here.

"I've grew up since then and it's good to be back.

"When I was playing here I wasn't in the first team or anywhere close to it but it's nice to come back."

Linfield went top of the table thanks to Scott’s contribution and they’ll be looking to lay down another marker when the Blues host Crusaders tomorrow evening.

"It's very good to be back on top of the table,” he said. “I don't think we've had the best start to the season and while the results have been going our way, I don't think our performances have been to the maximum of our ability.

"I think we still have to show what we can really do and hopefully that comes soon.

"Tuesday night at Windsor is one we're really looking forward to.