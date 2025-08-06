Blackpool 'closing in' on signing of Northern Ireland international from Nottingham Forest in deal worth more than £1million

Blackpool are reportedly “closing in” on securing the signing of Northern Ireland international Dale Taylor from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth more than £1million.

Linfield could be set to benefit financially from the deal with Taylor joining Forest from the Blues as a teenager in 2020.

The 21-year-old spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at League One outfit Wigan Athletic from Premier League high-flyers Forest, scoring 10 goals and providing a further seven assists in 42 appearances.

That form resulted in Taylor picking up both Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year prizes, becoming the first loan signing since Chelsea’s Reece James (2018/19) to achieve the feat.

Northern Ireland's Dale Taylor is on the cusp of a move to Blackpool. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Taylor has racked up nine senior appearances for Northern Ireland and a temporary stint at Wigan marked his third senior loan spell after time spent at Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers.

He signed a new three-year deal at Forest last summer, but it now appears Taylor will be plying his trade on a permanent basis in League One with Blackpool reportedly seeing off competition from Plymouth Argyle for his services.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke posted: “Blackpool are closing in on the signing of Nottingham Forest and Northern Ireland forward Dale Taylor in a deal worth in excess of £1m.”

After signing his new contract at the City Ground, Taylor had expressed his desire to break into the senior ranks.

Taylor was a consistent performer for Forest’s U21 side, scoring twice last term before moving to Wigan and netted four goals in 10 league appearances in 2022.

"I've developed a lot both on and off the pitch at Forest and this new deal is a reflection of my hard work,” said Taylor last summer. "I'm really pleased to sign and am now focussed on having a strong season at Wigan.