Bobby Burns hospital visit after Glentoran player's injury in Irish League game
BBC Radio Ulster reports outlined “15 to 20 minutes of treatment” pitchside after injuries sustained in what is understood as a second-half collision with a perimeter hoarding by the 24-year-old.
Feeney offered an update on the situation during his post-match interview with BBC Radio Ulster: “I went in to see him, he’s not in a good way the kid,” said the Glens boss. "He spoke to me but it’s not a good sight to see what he’s got around him at this minute, so we’re going to take him straight to the Royal (Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital).
"But I must say a big thanks to the St John Ambulance and Crusaders for the way they’ve treated and looked after him.
"Our prayers are with Bobby at this moment, we hope it’s not too bad.
“But what we’re hearing...it could be a few months.”
The Premiership match finished 1-1.