All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Bobby Burns hospital visit after Glentoran player's injury in Irish League game

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney confirmed an incident during his side’s Irish League draw with Crusaders has left Bobby Burns in need of a post-match hospital assessment.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 28th Oct 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 18:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio Ulster reports outlined “15 to 20 minutes of treatment” pitchside after injuries sustained in what is understood as a second-half collision with a perimeter hoarding by the 24-year-old.

Feeney offered an update on the situation during his post-match interview with BBC Radio Ulster: “I went in to see him, he’s not in a good way the kid,” said the Glens boss. "He spoke to me but it’s not a good sight to see what he’s got around him at this minute, so we’re going to take him straight to the Royal (Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But I must say a big thanks to the St John Ambulance and Crusaders for the way they’ve treated and looked after him.

"Our prayers are with Bobby at this moment, we hope it’s not too bad.

“But what we’re hearing...it could be a few months.”

The Premiership match finished 1-1.

Related topics:GlentoranPremiershipRoyal Victoria Hospital