Bobby Burns scores late winner to secure victory for Glentoran against Crusaders at Seaview

David Fisher celebrates scoring for Glentoran. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Teams:

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Lowry, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens, Winchester, Larmour, Clarke, Nixon, Anderson.

Subs: Williamson, Joshua, Kennedy, Lecky, McAleenan, Boyd, Barr.

GLENTORAN: Webber, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, Marshall, Sule, Clucas, Fisher, McClean, Russell, Junior.

Subs: Donnelly, Kane, McCartan, J Donnelly, O’Connor, Lindsay, McGinn.

Referee: Tim Marshall

FIRST HALF

8: Penalty appeals for Crusaders as Jordan Owens falls over after contact from Aidan Wilson, but referee Tim Marshall waves away appeals.

10: GOAL – Crusaders 0 – 1 GLENTORAN (DAVID FISHER) – Long throw from Aidan Wilson causes havoc in the Crusaders box and Fisher is able to swivel and hook his first time effort beyond Jonny Tuffey.

18: Glentoran dominating and a shot from Junior goes just wide of the post

20: Another effort for Junior as his free-kick, which is dipping and swerving, is punched away by Tuffey before Fisher shoots wide

33: Lloyd Anderson can't continue due to injury and is replaced by Ben Kennedy.

37: First yellow card of the afternoon is shown to Billy Joe Burns for colliding with Fisher. Linesman looked to have flagged for offside prior to the incident.

44: Jude Winchester’s shot from distance is easily saved easily by Oliver Webber, who has replaced Aaron McCarey this afternoon.

HALF-TIME: Crusaders 0 – 1 Glentoran.

SECOND HALF

59: Jordan Owens heads just wide form Ben Kennedy’s cross. The striker needs treatment after colliding with a defender while trying to turn his effort towards goal.

60: First substitution for Glentoran as Jay Donnelly replaces Junior.

63: Billy Joe Burns makes a defensive mistake and Fisher takes the ball around goalkeeper Tuffey, but the angle is too tight to squeeze in and he hits the outside of the post.

65: Seanan Clucas is booked for hauling down Ben Kennedy.

70: Jay Boyd comes on to replace Jordan Owens for Crusaders.

73: Stewart Nixon’s shot deflects off Bobby Burns and appears to hit the post, but referee points for a goal kick.

76: Crusaders are fuming as Ben Kennedy’s equaliser doesn’t stand because Tim Marshall had blown for a foul seconds before on Stewart Nixon, who delivered the cross.

80: Goalscorer David Fisher is replaced by Daire O’Connor.

81: GOAL – CRUSADERS 1 (STEWART NIXON) – 1 Glentoran – Stewart Nixon fires in from close range for his first Crusaders goal, converting Jordan Forsythe’s cross.

88: Jay Donnelly rounds the keeper after being fed by Bobby Burns, but linesman has flagged for offside.

90: GOAL – Crusaders 1 – 2 GLENTORAN (BOBBY BURNS) – Jay Donnelly plays in Bobby Burns and the midfielder lobs Jonny Tuffey to secure victory for Glentoran.