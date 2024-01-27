Bobby Burns scores late winner to secure victory for Glentoran against Crusaders at Seaview
Teams:
CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Lowry, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens, Winchester, Larmour, Clarke, Nixon, Anderson.
Subs: Williamson, Joshua, Kennedy, Lecky, McAleenan, Boyd, Barr.
GLENTORAN: Webber, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, Marshall, Sule, Clucas, Fisher, McClean, Russell, Junior.
Subs: Donnelly, Kane, McCartan, J Donnelly, O’Connor, Lindsay, McGinn.
Referee: Tim Marshall
FIRST HALF
8: Penalty appeals for Crusaders as Jordan Owens falls over after contact from Aidan Wilson, but referee Tim Marshall waves away appeals.
10: GOAL – Crusaders 0 – 1 GLENTORAN (DAVID FISHER) – Long throw from Aidan Wilson causes havoc in the Crusaders box and Fisher is able to swivel and hook his first time effort beyond Jonny Tuffey.
18: Glentoran dominating and a shot from Junior goes just wide of the post
20: Another effort for Junior as his free-kick, which is dipping and swerving, is punched away by Tuffey before Fisher shoots wide
33: Lloyd Anderson can't continue due to injury and is replaced by Ben Kennedy.
37: First yellow card of the afternoon is shown to Billy Joe Burns for colliding with Fisher. Linesman looked to have flagged for offside prior to the incident.
44: Jude Winchester’s shot from distance is easily saved easily by Oliver Webber, who has replaced Aaron McCarey this afternoon.
HALF-TIME: Crusaders 0 – 1 Glentoran.
SECOND HALF
59: Jordan Owens heads just wide form Ben Kennedy’s cross. The striker needs treatment after colliding with a defender while trying to turn his effort towards goal.
60: First substitution for Glentoran as Jay Donnelly replaces Junior.
63: Billy Joe Burns makes a defensive mistake and Fisher takes the ball around goalkeeper Tuffey, but the angle is too tight to squeeze in and he hits the outside of the post.
65: Seanan Clucas is booked for hauling down Ben Kennedy.
70: Jay Boyd comes on to replace Jordan Owens for Crusaders.
73: Stewart Nixon’s shot deflects off Bobby Burns and appears to hit the post, but referee points for a goal kick.
76: Crusaders are fuming as Ben Kennedy’s equaliser doesn’t stand because Tim Marshall had blown for a foul seconds before on Stewart Nixon, who delivered the cross.
80: Goalscorer David Fisher is replaced by Daire O’Connor.
81: GOAL – CRUSADERS 1 (STEWART NIXON) – 1 Glentoran – Stewart Nixon fires in from close range for his first Crusaders goal, converting Jordan Forsythe’s cross.
88: Jay Donnelly rounds the keeper after being fed by Bobby Burns, but linesman has flagged for offside.
90: GOAL – Crusaders 1 – 2 GLENTORAN (BOBBY BURNS) – Jay Donnelly plays in Bobby Burns and the midfielder lobs Jonny Tuffey to secure victory for Glentoran.
FULL TIME: Crusaders 1 – 2 Glentoran.