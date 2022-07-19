Bodo the next Champions League test for Linfield players who ‘keep delivering’

Last week’s extra-time success over The New Saints in Belfast arrived as Linfield rescued the Champions League tie by 2-0 within minutes of an exit.

The reward is a second qualifying round challenge with Norway’s Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday - a club with wins over Celtic and Roma as part of the campaign last season.

“It’s going to be a tough ask but, again, it’s a game that we should relish,” said Healy on the club website. “Financially for the club it’s huge...an opportunity now for the players to go test themselves against the champions of Norway.

Linfield manager David Healy. Pic by Pacemaker.

“A team probably not too many had heard of until last year with their exploits in Europe when they beat Roma, they beat Celtic and got to the latter stages of the Europa Conference League.

“We know the challenge that’s going to lie ahead but the good thing is we are in it...like we always say, ‘we’re Linfield and we want to win’.

“Linfield supporters I’m sure up and down the country will still be expecting us to beat Bodo and I’ll be of the same attitude.”

In reference to the spirit from his squad previously and against TNS, Healy said: “We dug in, we did what we’ve done in previous seasons...in the key moments in the game, these players keep delivering.