"It showed me they're listening and want to do the right things.

Glenavon’s landmark weekend win was built on “the basics of football” as Michael O’Connor marked his first fixture in Irish League management with “near enough the perfect performance”.

Having made the move from supporting roles as coach and assistant manager to main stage, O’Connor kicked off league life calling the shots by delivering – over his first 90-plus minutes of Premiership football - an end to a Lurgan Blues losing run that started on August 9 and cost previous boss Paddy McLaughlin his job.

Jack Malone’s spectacular long-rang free-kick that found the net via the underside of the crossbar proved a special strike to give Glenavon three vital points in a 1-0 defeat of Carrick Rangers.

But for O’Connor, who only managed one full training session on Thursday with his squad before facing Carrick, he took most satisfaction from the collective grit around Malone’s individual moment of glory.

Michael O'Connor - in his first Irish League game as manager - encouraging Glenavon to a opening Sports Direct Premiership win on Saturday following 11 straight defeats. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

“It was near enough the perfect performance,” said O’Connor. "Every aspect of the game we did it - out of possession our shape was really good, they couldn't break us down.

"'Murph' (Harry Murphy) was like Maldini (Italy legend Paolo Maldini) stepping in today...he was unreal, Paddy Burns as well and Barney McKeown just in front I think won every header.

"But every player.

"Mick O'Connor the first 60 minutes worked really hard then Davy (McDaid) came on, Francely (Lomboto) came on...we've got the players to make a difference and they finished the game off for us.

“It was the whole squad.

"I don't think we looked troubled once.

"The last five minutes they started launching balls into the box but we won every header and then were breaking on them.

"We knew what Carrick were going to do - we showed the boys clips before the game - it was just about being brave, especially the defenders.

"Not dropping into your own 18-yard box - if you can keep Paul Heatley quiet for 90 minutes you've had a good game."

O’Connor’s first week featured swift introductions before turning focus to a midweek Mid-Ulster Senior Cup tie with second-tier Annagh United that delivered defeat in his first official game but served as a live learning opportunity.

"On Tuesday (against Annagh) we passed the ball well but it was too slow and we were going back too much,” said O’Connor. "Today I said just pass forward, run forward...the basics of football.

"We did that really well...picking up second balls, playing in their half.

“Monday we were in to meet the lads and go through what I expect, then a light recovery session.

"Tuesday was the match and then Thursday was, again, recovery, a bit upstairs (tactics) and out-of-possession shape which the boys took on board.

"It showed me they're listening and want to do the right things.

"We had chances near the end to go and win two or three and relax the nerves but I don't think we got troubled all game.