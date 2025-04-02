Boss of Irish League's most in-form team 'loving' first job in senior management with exciting times ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier Intermediate League outfit Portstewart currently boast the Irish League’s longest unbeaten streak and boss Mo Mahon admits he’s loving every moment of his first venture into senior management at Seahaven.

The 39-year-old is one of many exciting young coaches currently coming through the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) ranks and having previously gained experience at Derry City and Institute, Mahon was appointed Portstewart chief in October.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing as an injury-ravaged squad picked up just two victories in Mahon’s opening 10 league games, but they’ve since gone unbeaten throughout February and March, winning six and drawing one of their last seven to propel themselves clear of relegation threat.

Alongside their current form, there’s further cause for optimism at the Seahawks with local businessman Alan Dempsey – the club’s new Executive Chairman – investing a “substantial six-figure sum” to help take Portstewart to the next level.

Portstewart manager Mo Mahon. (Photo by Portstewart FC)

After leaving Institute in September, Mahon wasn’t sure if getting back into football so soon was the right move, but he went with his gut and is embracing this latest chapter which has allowed a greater work-life balance.

"I'm loving it,” he said. “Nothing has really changed in terms of how I've managed or how I am as a person.

"Kevin (Deery, Institute manager) gave me a lot of freedom at Institute to help him out and I've been fortunate to work with amazing people.

"I stepped away from Institute because it was getting to a stage where I was missing my wee boy and girl playing football.

"There was a plan then to go into Derry City again and it was discussed, but the travelling would have been a thing again.

"I got a phone call from Portstewart and to be honest, at the start I wasn't keen to get back in so soon to football. I was watching my wee boy playing for Maiden City and was happy to take a break.

"I went on holiday to Alcudia and I was chatting to my wife who thought I should get back in because I was itching...I had another phone call from Portstewart when I was there and I said I'd meet them to hear their plans.

"One of the big things for me at Portstewart was I can still get to watch my wee boy play in the Harry Gregg on a Saturday morning.

"I met people at the club and I was impressed with what they wanted to do and where they wanted to go. The project looked really good and it was a chance to manage...I thought 'why not?'."

Portstewart’s players have been working hard behind the scenes, incorporating two extra nights of personal training alongside their Tuesday and Thursday sessions on the pitch with Mahon, who has taken inspiration from seeing the success of similar set-ups around the Irish League.

They are certainly reaping the rewards and head into Saturday’s showdown against Moyola Park sitting just six points off fourth spot as they chase a first top-half league finish since 2019/20.

"There was a game earlier this season where we had 13 fit players...we now have a squad where we have to leave people out which makes it more competitive because nobody is guaranteed to make the squad,” added Mahon. “I'm a believer that if you want to get fitter, stronger and pick up results, you have to work away from the pitch.

"Your job isn't to get boys fitter, it's to work on a Tuesday and Thursday on your game plan and what you're about.