Declan Devine and David Healy were both left disappointed with calls made during their ‘Big Two’ Boxing Day stalemate at The Oval which leaves the Blues sitting 12 points clear at the Premiership summit heading into Monday’s showdown with defending champions Larne.

The Irish League’s standout fixture, a sold-out crowd watched on as the pair couldn’t be separated in East Belfast and although there were no goals, drama wasn’t in short supply as two red cards were dished out.

Linfield defender Sam Roscoe was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card in the 69th minute while the hosts were reduced to 10-men in the closing stages when captain Marcus Kane was also sent off.

Glens boss Devine felt the opposition should have been further reduced when goalkeeper David Walsh collided with Jordan Jenkins as the striker attempted to run through on goal, but the 22-year-old was only shown a yellow.

David Walsh was shown a yellow card after colliding with Jordan Jenkins in the second half at The Oval. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"There were a few big decisions didn't go for us when they should have," Devine told BBC Sport NI. "It's a stonewall red card, the excuse was he (Walsh) had two covering defenders, yes, but they're five yards behind Jordan Jenkins. It is a baffling decision.

"I don't know whether he (referee) has sent Roscoe off to even it up because the Walsh one was a huge turning point in the game. If he doesn't touch him, Jenkins puts the ball in the net and we win the game 1-0.

"I'm disappointed he evened it up by sending Marcus Kane off because anyone could see it was going to happen next time we made a foul."

Roscoe’s second yellow came after a collision with Jenkins, meaning he’ll now miss a huge clash against Larne at Windsor Park while Chris Shields is also set to be absent after collecting his fifth caution of the season.

"We'll assess going forward,” Healy told the club’s media channel. “I don't want to get into yellow cards, red cards and whatever else, but the decision (to send Roscoe off) was beyond me.

"The centre-half is blocking the centre-forward, the ball was over hit and going out of play...I think the linesman down this side must have nearly given his right arm cramp because he couldn't flag fast enough.

"We rode our luck a little bit and a draw down here on Boxing Day...I've been involved enough times to know no matter what you say during the week about the chaos and carnage that it comes to kick-off time and I think we got caught up in that a bit.

"We played their game worse than them because they are very good at that. They are very direct, put you under pressure and are strong at set-pieces, which we dealt with really well. When he needed to David Walsh made a crucial save."

While most teams have struggled for consistency this season, the Blues have performed admirably, especially away from home, losing just one of 12 games on the road so far and have collected 27 points from a possible 36 – Glentoran and Ballymena United come next on 19.

"When you look at our record this year, yes we’ve lost a few games along the way, but we haven’t drawn two or three out of five and maybe lost one,” added Healy. “It’s the draws at times, not here today of course, but continued draws can hold you back.

"We’re pleased with the level of output and with the draw. Our supporters today were incredible. I don’t normally sit out here in the dugout before the game, but I sat and took it in today because that was me coming in with my dad or mates and you see how people are coming in and reacting to Boxing Day fever.