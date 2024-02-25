Liverpool's Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez stand in front of their fans as they sign You'll Never Walk Alone after the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. PIC: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Bradley, who became the first Northern Ireland international to represent the Reds in a final at the famous London venue, started in the showpiece decider – his 12th appearance of what has been a special season for the former Dungannon Swifts youngster.

It has been a year of firsts for Bradley, making a Premier League debut against Bournemouth last month, scoring a maiden top-flight goal in a 4-1 triumph over the Blues and now he is celebrating trophy success after Virgil van Dijk’s 118th minute header ensured boss Klopp will depart Anfield this summer with at least one more piece of silverware.

"I don't think I can put it into words...it's an incredible feeling,” Bradley told Sky Sports. “I've supported this club since I was five years old and to now win a trophy with them at Wembley is special and I'm just buzzing.”

Bradley was one of seven players aged 21 or under that starred on the day for Liverpool, alongside the likes of Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and 18-year-old Jayden Danns.

With injuries to key players, Klopp has put trust in the club’s youth and Bradley has certainly seized his opportunity, impressing for 72 minutes before being replaced by Bobby Clark.

Liverpool managed to get the better of a Chelsea squad that cost around £1billion to assemble and Bradley says the manager helped instil belief that his young stars could get the job done.

"It all comes from the gaffer with the confidence he puts in us youngsters and he just tells us to go out there to enjoy it...that's what we try to do,” he added. "It makes it much easier coming into the first team when the U18s and U21s play the same way – you know what you're doing when you get thrown in.